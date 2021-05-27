Cancel
Premier League

Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi Intends to Fight For Place in Squad Despite Transfer Rumours

By Kade Kistner
Absolute Chelsea
17 days ago
 17 days ago
Chelsea have what is projected to be a busy and expensive transfer window ahead of them this summer.

With the club's top goal scorer notching just seven goals, all from penalty, it is safe to assume that the Blues will pursue a high end centre-forward. Reports suggest that names such as Tottenham's Harry Kane and Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku have surfaced as potential targets for Chelsea.

Additionally, players like Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho have also been thrown around as a talent Chelsea may look to add to their squad ahead of the next campaign.

In the case of Kane and Sancho, a player swap idea has been tossed around that could include players like Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcos Alonso, Tammy Abraham, and Callum Hudson-Odoi. While a player swap is relatively uncommon in the sport, Chelsea have the youth and talent to make a substantial offer to any club willing to listen.

Yet, out of those players mentioned above, one in particular is set on competing for his place in the Chelsea first team. Hudson-Odoi, despite being connected to a player swap for Kane or Sancho, wants to remain in London with the Blues and intends to prove himself to manager Thomas Tuchel and the board, according to reports from Goal.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The issue lies in the fact that Hudson-Odoi has done little since Tuchel has taken the helm to prove he deserves a spot in the squad. Despite his ethereal talent and potential, Hudson-Odoi has played just 280 minutes of football in Premier League action after the incident in which Tuchel substituted Hudson-Odoi in against Southampton only to remove him 31 minutes later. Tuchel cited his lack of effort as the reasoning for the yank.

It was that incident that seemingly set into motion the mistrust and lack of faith in the player on Tuchel's part. Hudson-Odoi went from being one of the preeminent youthful players on the squad to taking his place on the transfer block.

Yet, his most recent stance on wanting to stay with Chelsea and prove himself may just indicate that he has in fact turned a corner that the club and manager were hoping he would make.

Regardless, the club intends to upgrade significantly at key positions this summer and Hudson-Odoi may just be the biggest prize to the selling clubs.

