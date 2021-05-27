Cancel
Poughkeepsie, NY

Up Close and Personal International Juried Exhibition Opens in Poughkeepsie This Week

hudsonvalley360.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOUGHKEEPSIE — The Art Effect announces the opening of the next milestone in its first annual series of international juried exhibitions, curated by area youth working alongside professional curators. Up Close & Personal will open May 28, 2021 at The Art Effect’s Trolley Barn Gallery in the heart of the City of Poughkeepsie. This diverse exhibition of paintings, photographs, film, and sculpture will be on display in-person at the Trolley Barn Gallery and online from May 28 – July 1, 2021.

