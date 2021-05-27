Up Close and Personal International Juried Exhibition Opens in Poughkeepsie This Week

(Portland, ME) On June 4 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm, the Kneeling Art Photography Project (thekneelingartphotography.com), under the direction of Portland artist Titi de Baccarat, opens its first exhibit at the gallery space at 525 Danforth Street in Portland, Maine. This community social justice/art project explores the meaning and evolution of the Take-A-Knee gesture by having Maine photographers turn their cameras on diverse Mainers who express why they are kneeling. There are ten photographers taking part in the exhibit from seasoned professionals to people new to the craft.