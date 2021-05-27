Cancel
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville Police and Crime Stoppers Looking for Information in Cold Murder Case from 2016

 6 days ago

Knoxville Police are still searching for a murderer. Ben Jernigan was murdered in 2016 just after his 28th birthday. KPD is seeking the missing piece of the puzzle to solve Ben’s murder. Evidence suggest he had car trouble that stopped him within walking distance of his home on October 8th. If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest you can be eligible for a CASH reward of up to $1,000.

Knoxville, TN
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
#Crime Stoppers#Murderer#Knoxville Police#Kpd#1 800 222 Tips#Car Trouble#Home#Walking#October
Knox County, TNnewstalk987.com

KCSO Looking for Suspect With Multiple Charges

The Knox County Sherriff’s Office is looking for a suspect wanted for multiple charges. Anthony Jerome Hamilton Jr. is wanted for aggravated stalking, coercion of a witness, and multiple drug related violations. Hamilton’s last known residence was near Central High School where Hamilton was seen fleeing from police. If you...
Knoxville, TNnewstalk987.com

KPD Responding to Fatal East Knoxville Shooting

From KPD: At around 1:15 p.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021, Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the 2700 block of Louise Avenue on the report of shots fired. Upon arrival, an adult male victim was found inside of a vehicle outside of 2710 Louise Avenue suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Knoxville, TNnewstalk987.com

KPD Responds to Monday Afternoon Shooting

Knoxville Police Department officers responded this afternoon around 1:15 to Louise Avenue in East Knoxville on the report of shots fired. Upon arrival, an adult male victim was found inside of a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. There is no suspect information at this time.
Knoxville, TNnewstalk987.com

Knoxville Police Arrest a Fugitive Wanted on Multiple Counts of Attempted First Degree Murder

Knoxville Police Department officers arrest a man wanted for multiple counts of attempted first degree murder. Police responding to the 200 block of Avenue B in an attempt to find wanted fugitive 19 year-old Joe McCaleb who was located inside the residence and taken into custody without incident. McCaleb was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants, including four counts of attempted first-degree murder from a shooting that occurred in February 2021 on Cityview Avenue. McCaleb has been booked for the outstanding warrants.
Tennessee StateCitrus County Chronicle

Tennessee judge releases fugitive accused of burning down Floral City's Sleepy Hollow Resort

Before authorities could return Joseph Bubb to Citrus County for him to face accusations he burnt down a busy Floral City bar and restaurant, a Tennessee judge set him free. According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, which has been coordinating Bubb’s extradition from the Carter County Detention Center in Elizabethton, Tennessee, the Floral City 62-year-old was released May 10.
Tennessee Statefox17.com

Police identify 44-year-old killed in Middle Tennessee crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police have identified a 44-year-old who died following a crash on Sunday. Rolando Mendez, 44, died from injuries sustained in the three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Tiny Town Road and Profit Drive just before noon on Sunday. Mendez and another driver were transported to...
Knoxville, TNwivk.com

Police Identify Suspect in West Knoxville Stabbing at Days Inn

The suspect in a stabbing at a Days Inn in West Knoxville is identified. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says Darrell Adam Paul was arrested yesterday. He is charged with attempted second-degree murder and is being held on a $25,000 appearance bond. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. yesterday morning...
Knox County, TNwvlt.tv

Crews called to early morning fire in North Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire Department was called to 6704 Boruff Road in North Knox County just after 2:00 A.M. this morning. When Firefighters arrived they found that everyone inside and their pets made it out safely after alerted by a smoke detector. Officials said that crews were able to keep the fire from further damaging the home but it had suffered considerable damage prior to arrival.