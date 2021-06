AB InBev’s Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I subsidiary has announced the launch of Corona price-marked packs in the Off-Trade. One of the fastest-growing drink categories in the UK, Super Premium drinks in the impulse channel grew by 51% in 2020. At the same time, Corona 4-pack sales hit £6.8m, a growth of 45% year-on-year. The company stated that it hoped to maximise this sales opportunity by launching the £5.99 price-marks on its 4x330ml SKU.