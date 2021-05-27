Dana White says UFC looking for backup fighter for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy fight

There are plenty of big fights coming up before the year is over, but for UFC president Dana White, one of them stands out above the rest. Speaking to Tom Taylor of Bleacher Report, White said that while there are a lot of fights he’s looking forward to, the one that he’s really looking forward to is the rematch between UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis, which is set to headline UFC 265 in August. The first fight between Ngannou and Lewis at UFC 226 in 2018 was an absolute snoozefest, but White is convinced that there’s no way this second fight between the two knockout artists can be boring.