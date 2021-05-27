Cancel
Dana White says UFC looking for backup fighter for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy fight

UFC president Dana White confirmed that the UFC is looking for a backup fighter for the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy fight. McGregor and Poirier headline UFC 264, which takes place on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two rivals have previously met twice, first in 2014 with McGregor knocking Poirier out at UFC 178, and then meeting again at UFC 257 earlier this year when Poirier returned the favor to McGregor with a knockout win of his own. This summer, the two rivals meet for the third and presumably the final time with everything on the line.

