Is Marina Squerciati leaving Chicago PD, and the Kim Burgess character as we near the end of season 8? Well, tonight’s episode has us scared…. There is no way to look at the end of this installment in any sort of positive light, as Burgess was knocked to the ground and was seemingly losing consciousness at the end of the hour. Things are not looking good for her, especially since we don’t even know as of yet what’s happening with her attacker. Will she be captured, or just left on the ground to potentially die?