Here's What Kate Winslet's Net Worth Really Is

The inimitable Kate Winslet has had a career unlike any other Hollywood actress. After becoming both a veritable acting star and an international cultural icon with her role in 90s-defining film Titanic, Kate shunned the Hollywood spotlight by taking on smaller roles in a string of low-key, indie flicks in her native England. Even decades later, the move paid off. Since her star-making turn in Titanic, Kate has gone on to star in many iconic, under-the-radar films including Gondry’s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Finding Neverland, gay period drama Ammonite, and, as of recently, HBO miniseries Mare of Easttown. Amid the accolade-earning roles — past and present — the actress has become known for her fashion and memorable 90s style. Here, we celebrate the enigmatic actresses’ incomparable career through a selection of some of her most iconic looks.