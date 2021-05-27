Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Here's What Kate Winslet's Net Worth Really Is

By Delilah Gray
Posted by 
The List
The List
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Born October 5, 1975 in Reading, Berkshire, Kate Winslet knew from a young age that she was destined to be an actor, mainly because her whole family were thespians. She started doing commercials at only 11 years old, and even dubbed some international films before getting her break in 1994.

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claire Danes
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Dicaprio
Person
Kate Winslet
Person
James Cameron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actresses#Drama#Independent Films#Entertainment Weekly#Celebrity Net Worth#Cornish#Treyford#Daily Mail#Galerie Magazine#Hollywood Reporter#Titanic#Indie Films#Thespians#Heavenly Creatures#Commercials#West Sussex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Delaware County, PAMontgomery News

Actress Kate Winslet takes Delco international and enjoys 'hanging out' in Wawa

Actress Kate Winslet's new HBO show "Mare of Eastown" has put the world's spotlight on Delaware County and the region. Winslet, who burst onto the scene as the star of "Titanic," talked to the Los Angeles Times podcast "The Envelope" about getting into the part of Mare, learning to film during a pandemic, reading the Delaware County Daily Times to get the feel for the region and visiting the "mythical" place known as Wawa.
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Twitter Is Loving Kate Winslet’s Love for Wawa

Kate Winslet is here for Wawa. The British actress said that while researching her role in Mare of Easttown, she subscribed to a local Delaware County, Penn. And visited a Wawa. She told the LA Times‘ “Envelope” podcast: “It almost felt like a mythical place, Wawa. And so by the time I got there, I was like, ‘Oh, it’s real!’ It was like Lapland,” she said, laughing.
TV SeriesCollider

'Mare of Easttown': Angourie Rice on Having Kate Winslet's Support, Guessing the Killer, and the Secrecy of 'Spider-Man'

From creator Brad Ingelsby and director Craig Zobel, the seven-episode HBO limited series Mare of Easttown follows small-town Pennsylvania detective Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet, who’s also an executive producer on the project), as she investigates a grisly local murder that threatens to tear the community apart. At the same time, Mare’s own family life is a mess, which is starting to bleed into her career in a way that will lead to unavoidable consequences.
Celebritiesliterock969.com

Kate Winslet Was Absolutely Right About Wawa

A few days ago, a story came out about Kate Winslet visiting a Wawa for the first time. While filming 'Mare of Easttown' in Pennsylvania, she visited a Wawa and described it as "mythical." She wanted to visit a Wawa since it was something she felt she needed to know to get into her character who is from Pennsylvania.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Kate Winslet gushes about Wawa: It 'felt like a mythical place'

Kate Winslet’s thoughts on Wawa are the opinions we never knew we needed. During her appearance during Wednesday’s episode of the Los Angeles Times podcast “The Envelope,” Winslet revealed that she fully embraced Pennsylvanian culture for her role in “Mare of Easttown.” In the HBO limited series and murder mystery hit, she plays police sergeant Mare Sheehan for her first television role in 10 years.
Hair Careimdb.com

‘Mare of Easttown’ Had a ‘Bed Hair’ Rule That Fit Kate Winslet’s Ban on Unattainable Beauty

“Mare of Easttown” has stirred up so much buzz because of its Philadelphia accents and dour atmosphere that even “Saturday Night Live” delivered a parody of the Kate Winslet-starring detective drama over the weekend. Now comes word from the HBO series’ lead hairstylist Lawrence Davis that his one marching order when starting work on the series was to give everyone bed hair, no exceptions. Davis spoke about his work on “Mare of Easttown” during an interview with Insider.
Beauty & FashionVice

7 of Kate Winslet's most iconic outfits

The inimitable Kate Winslet has had a career unlike any other Hollywood actress. After becoming both a veritable acting star and an international cultural icon with her role in 90s-defining film Titanic, Kate shunned the Hollywood spotlight by taking on smaller roles in a string of low-key, indie flicks in her native England. Even decades later, the move paid off. Since her star-making turn in Titanic, Kate has gone on to star in many iconic, under-the-radar films including Gondry’s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Finding Neverland, gay period drama Ammonite, and, as of recently, HBO miniseries Mare of Easttown. Amid the accolade-earning roles — past and present — the actress has become known for her fashion and memorable 90s style. Here, we celebrate the enigmatic actresses’ incomparable career through a selection of some of her most iconic looks.
CelebritiesBoston Globe

‘Mare of Easttown’ isn’t Kate Winslet’s only TV triumph

Kate Winslet has gotten a lot of praise for “Mare of Easttown,” which, because my brain is twisted, I keep calling “Mare of Winningham.”. To some, Winslet is primarily known for “Titanic,” or the pretty world of “Sense and Sensibility,” and her turn as the scrappy and depressed Mare has been a surprise. The Winslet they expected was a glamorous young actress in big-budget movies headed for more glamorous roles in other big-budget movies. Instead, she has spent the past 25 years working in an impressive variety of roles, many of which have fallen outside of the mainstream.
MoviesPosted by
Daily Mail

HBO Max outage draws ire of Twitter users eager for season finale of Kate Winslet's Mare Of Easttown

HBO Max crashed Sunday night as viewers were logging in for the season finale of the crime drama Mare Of Easttown starring Kate Winslet. Twitter erupted as fans of the miniseries were greeted with error messages instead of English actress Winslet, 45, portraying detective sergeant Mare Sheehan as she investigates the murder of a young girl and the disappearance of another in Easttown, Pennsylvania.
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Kate Winslet's Beauty Journey Has Come Full Circle

The actress opens up about loving the skin she's in, her new L'Oréal partnership, and why she can't stop using the brand's iconic Elnett hairspray. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Beauty & FashionTelegraph

Kate Winslet: ‘I feel compelled to play characters that look relatable’

Kate Winslet is reassuring me. ‘Can you see me? Oh, how weird, I’m here.’ I’ve joined our video call but the screen is blank (not ideal when you’re about to interview one of Hollywood’s biggest stars). After what seems like an eternity, but is in reality just a few seconds, I see ‘KW’ pop up. I apologise for the fact that, more than a year in, I’m still not completely used to Zoom.
Beauty & FashionVogue

Kate Winslet’s Latest Role Could Not Be More Perfectly Timed

Style icons are usually rich, frequently French, rarely relatable. Not any more. The surprise muse of the moment is a hard-boiled police detective from a down-at-heel corner of Pennsylvania, with a perma-frown and a wardrobe full of plaid. As Mare Sheehan in HBO’s gripping Mare of Easttown, Kate Winslet is embodying the post-lockdown mood in a way that’s eliciting more than a glimmer of recognition from viewers, many of whom have spent much of the past 15 months welded to their sofa.
Designers & CollectionsFashion Gone Rogue

Kate Winslet is L’Oreal Paris’ New Ambassador (Photos)

Kate Winslet has a new role as an ambassador for cosmetics brand L’Oreal Paris. The ‘Mare of Easttown’ star joins an impressive lineup including Viola Davis, Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren, and Elle Fanning. Official images show Kate photographed by Solve Sundsbo in black looks. For one shot, she shows off...