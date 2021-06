After 26 years in business, family-owned Mexican restaurant Curra’s Grill is an established name in the Austin restaurant landscape. But according to owner Julieta Rodriguez, Curra’s had to earn the trust of local customers in the beginning. The restaurant’s location at 614 E. Oltorf St. was occupied by Austin mainstay Guero’s prior to Curra’s opening in 1995, and Rodriguez’s mother—one of the business’s original owners—had to convince people who entered Curra’s to stay once they realized the location had changed hands.“They’d try to walk out. But my mom said, ‘Well, try it. If you don’t like it, you don’t pay for it,’” Rodriguez said.