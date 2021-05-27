23 Percent of Republicans Agree ‘Satan-Worshipping Pedophiles’ Run Government: Poll

It is sad and disappointing to see the decision of a judge to uphold the sentencing of Graham Spanier for what is essentially third party guilt in his actions of more than 10 years ago in the Jerry Sandusky case. To sentence Spanier to two months in jail does nothing to provide restitution to the victim of Sandusky’s actions. It will not serve to prevent recidivism on Spanier’s part. He has already had to live for more than 10 years with this shame hanging over his head. He is, obviously, not a “threat to society” as a 72-year-old with prostate cancer, and there are few lessons to be learned by the mistake that he acknowledges. This is simply pure retribution for that and this punishment does not, indeed, fit the “crime.” When one sees a former president pardoning dozens of individuals who have truly harmed society, there are real lessons to be learned, i.e., that power is more important in going to jail (or not) than years of doing good in society and erring once. One hopes that Spanier’s time in prison can be swiftly modified to four months of at-home serving of his sentence or that this sentence be commuted, entirely.