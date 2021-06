Want to get another look at Tuesday’s America’s Got Talent premiere? Then check out a preview featuring Dustin Tavella!. In the video below, you can get a good sense of what lies ahead as this magician hits the stage hoping to both delight and inspire. We’ve seen a lot of magicians come on the show over the years and do tricks that are basically elaborate guessing-games. What makes Dustin’s so special? It’s not just the reveal at the end, but also how he manages to weave in his own personal story of adoption along the way. He makes you root for him, and that allows the end result of his act to be all the more powerful.