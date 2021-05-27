Here Are The Cleaning Hacks Marie Kondo Swears By
If you have an ear even slightly to the ground where it comes to either pop culture or cleaning and organizing hacks, you've almost certainly heard the phrase, "Does it spark joy?" This quote refers to one of Marie Kondo's cardinal rules of keeping house, which deviates a bit from the old fashioned "each time you buy a new thing, get rid of one old thing," which was meant to help prevent clutter. But what's different about Kondo's approach is her allowance for human emotion.www.thelist.com