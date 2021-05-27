Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Here Are The Cleaning Hacks Marie Kondo Swears By

By Elizabeth S. Mitchell
Posted by 
The List
The List
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you have an ear even slightly to the ground where it comes to either pop culture or cleaning and organizing hacks, you've almost certainly heard the phrase, "Does it spark joy?" This quote refers to one of Marie Kondo's cardinal rules of keeping house, which deviates a bit from the old fashioned "each time you buy a new thing, get rid of one old thing," which was meant to help prevent clutter. But what's different about Kondo's approach is her allowance for human emotion.

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marie Kondo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hacks#Productivity#Living Things#Picture Books#Joy#Old Fashioned#Society 19#Cleaning#Clutter#Laundry#Bathroom Items#Miscellaneous Items#Dishes#Clothing Items#Finally Sentimental Items#Lists#Attachment#Individual Tasks#Human Emotion#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Life Hacks
Related
Relationshipsmetroparent.com

KonMari for Families: Tidying Tips for Your Home

Are you familiar with the KonMari method? It was created by Marie Kondo, author of the hit book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up. It’s gained fame and fans worldwide since 2014 – and more recently with the 2019 Netflix series Tidying Up with Marie Kondo. It’s all inspiring parents to try their hand at some KonMari for families, too.
Home & GardenHello Magazine

5 time-saving cleaning hacks that will change your life

After months spent in lockdown, new research shows that more people than ever are cleaning their homes every single day. With many of us still using our house as our office, we are constantly checking that our living room is looking Zoom call worthy, not to mention feeling an increased need to wipe down surfaces to keep the spread of germs at bay.
Home & GardenPosted by
95.3 The Bear

Would You Try this Viral Cleaning Hack for Pots and Pans?

Do you know a great hack to clean the outside bottom of pots and pans? This viral video may have given me an idea. By now there are a few things I've learned to accept about myself. The first, is I'm not great a decorating anything. My room, my office, or even the outside of a postcard. The second is that I may be a bit of a hoarder. Another huge thing I've learned to accept is that I love to learn cleaning hacks. But who doesn't?!
Home & Gardenrichmondmagazine.com

Organize Your Summer Stuff

With summer just around the corner, organizing our summer gear — from gardening supplies to sports equipment and grilling accessories — is top of mind. According to professional organizer Kristen Ziegler, now is the time to clean spaces like garages and garden sheds that can be a catchall for clutter. “Decluttering can give you a sense of control after a year where we haven’t had any because of the pandemic,” says Ziegler, whose firm, Minima, has been voted favorite home organizer in our annual Readers’ Favorites survey for the last eight years. R•Home asked Ziegler to share some tips on getting started.
Home & Gardenchatelaine.com

57 Cleaning Hacks For Every Room In Your House

You’re spending more time at home than ever before, and chances are cleaning is the last thing on your mind. The thought of tackling every room can be overwhelming, so we asked the experts to break down their go-to routines into bite-sized hacks that will leave even the messiest corners of your home spotless—no matter how little time you have.
LifestyleHuffingtonPost

If You Hate Cleaning, Here Are 23 Products That'll Do The Work For You

Tidying up your home can be a pain and sometimes, you just don’t feel like dealing with all the dust, pet fur and grime lurking around your living space. If cleaning is not your love language, don’t sweat it, because there are so many products that can take care of messes for you. From pumice stones to toilet tablets, here are cleaning essentials that’ll save you time and effort.
RetailPosted by
Glamour

‘Growing’ Candles Exist, And They're Here to Bring Your Space to New Levels of Cozy

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When I saw an Instagram ad for ‘growing’ candles that melt down and then turn into little potted plants, I let out a little gasp of wonder, the kind you might emit when watching the swaddle fall away from the face of a newborn baby.
Interior Designsixtyandme.com

How to Declutter Your Home, 20-Minutes at a Time

We all know the old saying that a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step – and the same principle can be applied if you want to declutter your home. The trick is to begin small and take it one step at a time. Here’s how to get started.
Interior DesignKeene Sentinel

Tight on space? Turn a closet into a 'cloffice'

The cloffice — a closet that doubles as an office — wasn’t born during the pandemic. The concept has been around for some time. But with the explosion of working and learning from home, more people strapped for space have taken a good, hard look at the tiniest nooks in their homes.
Southlake, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Turn Up Your Zen With An At-Home Meditation Room

Without hesitation, CeCe Wilck-Hays knows which room in her Southlake home is her favorite. Whenever the Trinity Broadcasting Network producer needs a recharge, she heads to her “sanctuary”—a small, crystal-filled space where she can practice yoga, read, or meditate. “All I have to do is walk through the door and...
Interior DesignHypebae

The Best Bedding Sets for an Aesthetic Bedroom

A set of great quality bed sheets doesn’t just help you get a good night’s sleep — with plush textures, calming colors and space-enhancing patterns, beddings can also allow you to easily achieve a bedroom refresh. For decor-loving shoppers looking to give their sleep setup a makeover, popular home textiles brands such as Parachute, Tekla and Brooklinen offer a lovely selection of duvet covers as well as matching flat sheets, fitted sheets and pillowcases to choose from. Whether you’re in the market for cotton sheets made for snuggling, or soft linens ideal for warm summer nights, read on for some of the best bedding sets designed for both comfort and aesthetic appeal.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Parade

Using Dryer Sheets to Wipe Down Your Stainless Steel Appliances? Yes, Please! Here Are 20 TikTok Kitchen Hacks You Have to Try

While I continue to dive into the world of TikTok and life-changing TikTok cleaning hacks, I have to say my kitchen has been my biggest culprit. My husband and I cook a lot, we have two kids, both work full-time and I’ve never hired a cleaning person. So if there’s a way to make cleaning my kitchen easier—and more time-efficient—you can bet I’ll try it. That’s why these tried-and-true TikTok kitchen hacks are some of my favorite ones.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Parade

Want to Deep Clean Your Drains? Here Are 10 TikTok Cleaning Hacks That Actually Work

Alright, I finally did it, I downloaded TikTok, but only on my iPad because I heard it is a rabbit hole you can get lost in easily (I did not want to become a zombie, like my husband on Reddit!). I was looking for something to help me break up the Zoom meetings and emails when I have a few minutes to spare. Well, I certainly found it. And I have to say, I love the TikTok cleaning hacks I have found so far.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Kitchn

I Tried the British Cleaning Paste That’s All Over TikTok — Here’s My Honest Review

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’ve been on TikTok or YouTube in the last few months, you’ve probably stumbled across the Pink Stuff: a British-manufactured cleaning paste and, allegedly, a miracle cure for all the scuffs and stains you can dream up. With its slightly abrasive texture, it’s supposed to gently remove stains from home surfaces, from counters and grout to pots and pans.
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

Martha Stewart’s Two-Toned Kitchen Cabinets Make Gray Look Anything But Boring

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. With everyone cooking and baking more than ever before during the past year, kitchen design and functionality upgrades have become top of mind. Cabinets, specifically, have gained lots of traction as a popular home reno project, and who better to turn to style inspo for than Martha Stewart?
Home & Gardenfirstforwomen.com

Remove Water Stains From Wood Furniture With This $3 Kitchen Staple

Even the most vigilant coaster-users have looked down at their beloved wood furniture to find water rings staining the finish. There’s no need to rush out to buy expensive polish or products to get rid of those unsightly circles. It turns out, you can remove water stains from wood with something you already have in your kitchen: butter!