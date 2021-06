With American Horror Stories hitting FX on Hulu on July 15 and American Horror Story: Double Feature premiering on FX on August 25, the late summer and early fall is going to be oozing with AHS goodness. This means now is as good a time as any to learn what we can before the twisted fun begins- and that's where AHS mainstay Denis O'Hare comes in. In an interview with Digital Spy as part of its "Rainbow Crew" ongoing interview series celebrating the best LGBTQ+ representation on screen, O'Hare discussed a number of their roles over the years- revealing that the one character they "had the most hard time shaking was Liz Taylor" but would never revisit "because she was a complete story." So who would O'Hare revisit and what can they share about the upcoming tenth season (like who they had a scene with and how many episodes they're in)? Here what O'Hare had to say…