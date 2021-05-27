Amnesty International Calls on Myanmar Junta to Drop Charges Against Detained Journalists

(LONDON) -- An American journalist working in Myanmar has been detained there by local authorities, according to his employer and his family. Frontier Myanmar, a Yangon-based news and business magazine that publishes in print and online in both English and Burmese, said in a statement Monday that its managing editor, Danny Fenster, was detained at Yangon International Airport in Myanmar's largest city as he was preparing to board a flight to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. He has since been transferred to Insein Prison in Yangon, which has housed thousands of political prisoners.