Amnesty International Calls on Myanmar Junta to Drop Charges Against Detained Journalists

Voice of America
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmnesty International is calling on Myanmar’s military junta to immediately drop all charges against journalists who have been detained since the February 1 coup. The human rights organization said Thursday the “ongoing persecution, intimidation, harassment and violence” that journalists are facing is a clear attempt by military authorities “to suppress peaceful dissent and obscure violations committed by security forces.”

