You Might Soon Find Yourself Brushing Your Teeth With a Dyson

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Patterned countertops can be tough to clean. Mine in particular are dark and speckled to resemble granite, and while they look fantastic, they also hide crumbs and other small spills a little too well. I wipe them down regularly, but am often surprised by how much I simply can’t see before swiping a cloth over it. Paper towels, cleaning cloths, and Clorox wipes are all effective for giving the counters a good swipe, but every time I use them, I have to strategically collect all those little hard-to-see messes so they don’t end up on the floor. I’ve often felt there had to be a better way of cleaning scraps from flat surfaces at home. Considering that squeegees are used in many places around the house, from showers to carpet, why not a countertop? Enter the OXO Good Grips Dish Squeegee.