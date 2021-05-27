Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

John Davis Dies: Singer Who Gave Voice To Milli Vanilli Was 66

By Greg Evans
Deadline
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Davis, a singer whose vocals were heard by millions on the hit 1988 single “Girl You Know It’s True” – even as his identity remained the secret behind the lip-syncing duo Milli Vanilli – has died of Covid-19. He was 66. His death was announced earlier this week in...

deadline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luther Vandross
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hits#French#The Milli Vanilli Era#Daughter#Stardom#Baby#Models Fab Morvan#The Secret#Occasion#This Week#Rain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
Country
Germany
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Milli Vanilli Documentary ‘Girl You Know It’s True’ Set by MRC

Milli Vanilli is getting the documentary treatment. Luke Korem will direct the film, named after the pop duo’s hit single “Girl You Know It’s True.”. The film will chronicle the rise and fall of the most infamous Grammy winners in history. In 1987, German producer Frank Farian brought together immigrants...
Public HealthPosted by
Highway 98.9

Real Voice of Milli Vanilli Dead from COVID-19

Milli Vanilli consisted of two good-looking dudes from Munich named Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus. In the U.S., their 1989 debut album titled, "Girl You Know It's True", became a mega-seller and ended up winning the duo the Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 1990 which was later revoked.Frank Farian, a German record producer and songwriter, put Morvan and Pilatus together. They became the faces of Milli Vanilli. But not the voices.
MusicTMZ.com

Milli Vanilli

One of the real singing voices behind the infamous pop duo Milli Vanilli has died at the age of 66 after a battle with COVID-19 ... according to his daughter. John Davis' daughter, Jasmin, revealed her dad died May 24 with a post that read, “My dad passed away this evening through the coronavirus.” She continued, “He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly.”
MusicPosted by
Distractify

The Real Milli Vanilli Members Have Continued to Work as Singers and Pianists

The legacy of a legend will always live on. In the '90s, the German French R&B group Milli Vanilli — with members Rob Pilatus and Fab Morvan — was one of the music industry’s brightest talents. However, through their rise in the industry came a huge fall, as the world learned that Rob and Fab were not the true voices of the group. It was actually revealed that the real singers were Brad Howell, Charles Shaw, and John Davis.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Pete Davidson admits past mistakes; voice of Milli Vanilli dies of Covid-19; more: Buzz

“Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson is admitting to making past mistakes. “I was at a really different place a year or two ago and I’m not exactly proud of how I handled or was handling things a few years ago,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “Looking back on it, you’re like, ‘Ahh, come on, dude,’ but luckily, a pandemic happened and I got kicked in the balls and had to sit with all of my immature, irrational decisions.” The 27-year-old comedian didn’t elaborate or make any specific apologies, but his controversies have included offending Rep. Dan Crenshaw, the Catholic Church, and all of Syracuse after bashing the city when he filmed “Big Time Adolescence” and got pulled over in Manlius. Davidson also told THR he’s “ready to hang up the jersey” at “SNL” after seven years on the sketch comedy show, suggesting he won’t return in the fall.
CelebritiesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

20 Celebrities Who Died Broke

Everybody knows that it’s not easy being rich and famous. Celebrity obviously has its advantages, but it has its downsides, too: Stars are often victimized by friends and family who want their money. Managers or accountants cheat them. They have little or no privacy, and are under pressure to be picture-perfect or “on” at all […]
Posted by
The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago says goodbye to Pervis Staples

Funeral at Leak and Sons draws pack room as COVID-19 restrictions ease. The room was packed. Mourners kept coming. But when the song “I’ll Take You There” was played, it was time to celebrate the life of a member of Chicago’s royal family of Gospel music. It was a spirited...
MusicPosted by
Amomama

Dionne Warwick Goes Online to Slam Rumors That She Was Dead

Music icon Dionne Warwick had the perfect comeback about news circulating that she was dead as she debunked it on her social media page. Dionne Warwick has shared her thoughts on the recent media misconception that surfaced, insinuating that she was dead. The star's disclaimer came in the form of a video on Twitter.
Music101.9 KELO-FM

Barbra Streisand’s ‘Release Me 2’ coming in August

Barbra Streisand‘s putting out her first album since 2018, though the songs on the album aren’t exactly what you’d call “new.”. Release Me 2, due out August 6, will feature a collection of ten previously unreleased recordings from the legendary diva. The first volume, Release Me, came out in 2012.
CelebritiesThe Independent

Billy Porter and 3 other famous figures who have opened up about living with HIV

Pose actor Billy Porter has revealed he is HIV-positive. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 51-year-old said: “There’s no more stigma — let’s be done with that. It’s time. I’ve been living it and being in the shame of it for long enough… I’m so much more than that diagnosis. And if you don’t want to work with me because of my status, you’re not worthy of me.”
CelebritiesJamBase

Happy Birthday Joe Cocker: Performing ‘Feelin’ Alright’ On ‘Ed Sullivan’ In 1969

Today marks what would have been Joe Cocker’s 77th birthday. The beloved singer sadly died on December 22, 2014 after a battle with lung cancer. John Robert Cocker was born on May 20, 1944 in Sheffield, West Riding of Yorkshire, England. Cocker would go on to develop one of rock’s most distinctive voices, not to mention one of its wildest stage presences: head cocked, arms akimbo and singing straight from the most unbridled part of his soul.