Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Jared Vanderaa happy with “fun ass fight” against Justin Tafa, in no rush to make move up heavyweight ranks

By Cole Shelton
Posted by 
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jared Vanderaa was excited when he found out he was fighting Justin Tafa and the scrap lived up to his expectations. Although Vanderaa knew he had the grappling advantage, he wanted to get into a striking fight with Tafa to show off his striking. However, in the fight, Vanderaa suffered a cut in his hairline, but when he saw all the blood rushing down him, he was worried the cut would stop the fight.

www.bjpenn.com
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Tafa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I Will Remember#I Won#Boxing#Combat#Big Time Rush#Ufc#The Third Man#Bell Rang#Fight#Fun#Happy#Bjpenn Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Light-heavyweight Khalil Coe off and running in the pro ranks

Khalil Coe looked like seasoned pro as he won his pro debut with an emphatic 2nd round stoppage over Nathaniel Tadd in a scheduled four-round light heavyweight bout at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The bout kicked off the DAZN Stream. In round one, Coe dropped Tadd twice. The...
UFCchatsports.com

Dan Hooker says Dariush is ‘like the ugly girl at the dance’: No one calls him out, so I will

Dan Hooker doesn’t see many lightweights calling for a fight with top contender Beneil Dariush, which is why ‘The Hangman’ wants a fight with him. Hooker hasn’t fought since being knocked out by Michael Chandler at UFC 257 in January. Dariush finds himself on the other end of the spectrum, being undefeated in seven fights and recently picking up a win against former champion Tony Ferguson.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

UFC Vegas 27 rankings update: Jack Hermansson, Carla Esparza among fighters moving up the ranks

Following UFC Vegas 27, the UFC’s rankings have been updated, with Jack Hermansson and Carla Esparza among the fighters moving up the ranks. Hermansson opened up the main card with a unanimous decision win over Edmen Shahbazyan. The UFC rankings panelists were impressed by what Hermansson did in the fight and he has moved up the promotion’s official rankings as a result, as “The Joker” is now ranked at No. 6 at middleweight, with Darren Till dropping down to the No. 7 spot.
Miami, FLPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Logan Paul believes he defeated Floyd Mayweather last night in Miami

YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul believes that he defeated legendary boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather last night in Miami, Florida. Paul managed to go the full eight rounds with Mayweather, and he’s treating the fact that he went the distance as a moral victory. Taking to his social media following the fight with Mayweather, Paul posted a photo of himself from the fight where he is raising his hands up with the caption “win.” Take a look at what “The Maverick” shared on his Twitter last night.
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Jason Moloney targets Donaire

At 38-years-old, Nonito Donaire became the oldest bantamweight champion in boxing history last Saturday night with a highlight reel fourth-round knockout of Nordine Oubaali to claim the WBC bantamweight world championship. This marks Donaire’s third reign as bantamweight champion of the world. One viewer with a vested interest was bantamweight...
Combat SportsPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing match officially announced for August 28

The highly-anticipated Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing match has been officially announced for August 28 and will air live on Showtime PPV. Paul and Woodley have been connected to a potential boxing match ever since Paul knocked out Woodley’s longtime friend and teammate Ben Askren in April. The two were able to strike a deal and they will meet on August 28 on Showtime. On Tuesday, Paul took to his social media to officially reveal the fight against Woodley, and talk some trash, too.
Combat SportsPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Miesha Tate talks motherly motivation, ‘I really want to make my kids proud’

Miesha Tate is headed back into the Octagon. A lot has changed since “Cupcake’s” initial run in the sport. For her personally, she’s now a mother of two. “There are definitely times when I think about it and I’m like, ‘I really want to make my kids proud,'” Tate told BJPenn.com. “I want my daughter to be that woman. I want her to understand her strength, her capabilities, and never limit her dreams or goals. That’s the biggest thing. I don’t necessarily want her to be a fighter, I want her to believe she’s capable of doing whatever it is she sets her mind to. I want her to be that strong woman and I want my son to appreciate that strong woman.
WWE411mania.com

Lio Rush Makes AEW Debut At Double or Nothing

Lio Rush is All Elite, at least for tonight, as he made his debut for the company at AEW Double or Nothing. Rush made his debut as the Joker in the Casino Battle Royale during tonight’s show. Rush came in hot but was eliminated not long after when he nearly...
UFCfcfighter.com

Paul Costa Not Happy With UFC Offer, Denies Accepting Jared Cannonier Fight

Recently it was reported that Kelvin Gastelum, and not Paulo Costa, will fight Jared Cannonier next. On account of statements Costa has made since, it looks like a contract dispute could be why. It was reported Costa was going to fight Cannonier at the UFC’s August 21st card, until more...
Combat SportsPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Vitor Belfort Triller boxing match in the works vs. Tarzann

Vitor Belfort is finally getting back in action… it just won’t be MMA. Instead, “The Phenom” joins in on the boxing circus. ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported on Thursday that Belfort is in the process of making a boxing match happen in Triller on June 19. In typical Triller fashion, Belfort is lined up to face YouTube star Mike Holston, better known as “Tarzann.”
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori get in heated war of words ahead of UFC 263 rematch (Video)

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and his rival Marvin Vettori got in a heated war of words ahead of their rematch at UFC 263. Adesanya and Vettori meet for the second time inside the Octagon next Saturday night at UFC 263 with Adesanya’s 185lbs gold up for grabs. These two previously met in April 2018, with Adesanya edging out a split decision. They meet again three years later, only this time with Adesanya entering the fight as the champion. The rematch between these two rivals is one of the most highly-anticipated fights on next weekend’s stacked pay-per-view card, and both fighters made sure to talk some smack and help get more fans interested in it.
UFCCovers.com

UFC Fight Night Harris vs Tybura Picks: Heavyweight Brawl

Walt Harris vs. Marcin Tybura is on the main card for UFC Fight Night betting on Saturday, June 5. This should be a bruising battle between a pair of ranked heavyweights, and UFC betting lines have Tybura installed as a -176 favorite with Harris coming back at +142. Here are...