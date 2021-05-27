Jared Vanderaa happy with “fun ass fight” against Justin Tafa, in no rush to make move up heavyweight ranks
Jared Vanderaa was excited when he found out he was fighting Justin Tafa and the scrap lived up to his expectations. Although Vanderaa knew he had the grappling advantage, he wanted to get into a striking fight with Tafa to show off his striking. However, in the fight, Vanderaa suffered a cut in his hairline, but when he saw all the blood rushing down him, he was worried the cut would stop the fight.www.bjpenn.com