Resurrection Lutheran Church

The phrase “April showers bring May flowers” brought a new meaning to St. John’s Lutheran Church recently. The church was asked to help collect a wide variety items for “Camp Fish Tales” for their summer camp season. St. John’s member Doug Dean contacted retired DCE Emeritus Deb Stark to help organize the effort. In just three weeks, the April shower was very successful, bringing in over 209 individual items, totaling over 12,461 actual items. Products included paper products, laundry detergent and bleach, dish and hand soaps, sanitizing wipes, disposable plates and cups and bottled water. They also collected $860 in checks, cash and a gift card.