Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Resurrection Lutheran Church

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Join us for Worship: Sundays at 10:00 a.m.

www.riverbender.com
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
972K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Worship#Sundays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Midland, MIMidland Daily News

CoDA meetings on Sundays, Thursdays at Saint Timothy Lutheran

Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) meetings are held every Sunday at 3 p.m. and every Thursday at 7 p.m. at Saint Timothy Lutheran Church, 2417 Abbott Road in Midland. The in-person meeting is also simulcast on Zoom. Zoom ID for Sundays is 915182442. Zoom ID for Thursdays is 88379027002.
Albion, NEalbionnewsonline.com

Zion Lutheran offers support group for child loss

Forever Ours, a support group for child loss, is being held at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. It will meet monthly on the second Tuesday of the month. The first meeting will be held June 10 at 7 p.m. This free group is open to parents who have lost a child of any age. The church is located at 319 South 5th Street in Albion.
Lewiston, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

In the churches

PATAHA — The Pataha Valley Praise Gathering at Pataha Flour Mill is set for 7 p.m. today. Dinner will be at 6 p.m. for attendees, by donation. Those who want to make a reservation may call (509) 843-3799. ——— Sonrise Baptist Church will have a Fifth Sunday Sing at 6...
Stamford, CTStamford Advocate

After a 'slow burn,' Stamford's Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church says goodbye

In most cases, it is a building. It is a spiritual home. It is a meeting ground. And Sunday, for one congregation, it was both a beginning and an end. "Today, we gather for the last time in this place as the people of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church," Rev. Dr. Harvey Weitzel said to a surprisingly full sanctuary. People watched him with misty eyes. Not everyone was ready to say goodbye to the historic church that had belonged to them for so long.
Religionumc.org

Death and Resurrection Series

What happens when we die? What happens next? Is there life after our lives here on earth, and what will it be like? And how do we honor the life and memory of those who have died?. These are questions nearly all of us have. Many of you have written...
ReligionArkansas Online

Church notes: United Lutheran Church hosts International Food Festival

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday worship services, both in-person and livestreamed, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Online worship services are available on YouTube and through the church's website at www.fpcspringdale.org. May 30 is designated a Samaritan Fund Sunday. The congregation is asked to give a...
ReligionJamestown Sun

Victory Lutheran Church to begin summer schedule

Victory Lutheran Church begins its summer service schedule Sunday, May 30, with one service at 9:30 a.m. Six high school students from the graduating class of 2021 will be recognized during the service. These graduates are Payton Hagan, Madison Janzen, Zereta Gahner, Jazlyn Wick, Ethan Sprague and Kaylee Panchot. In...
Big Rapids, MIbigrapidsnews.com

Immanuel Lutheran to host Implicit Bias virtual series

BIG RAPIDS -- Immanuel Lutheran Church will be hosting a four-part series on implicit bias in June. These are online meetings, via Zoom, and all are welcome. The success of a community depends on its climate. In order to achieve desired results, a community must foster a climate in which diverse perspectives are included and welcomed.
ReligionSun Chronicle

New pastor at Lutheran Church seeks path to comeback from pandemic

For the Rev. Sarah Timian, a lifelong Midwesterner, the decision to relocate her ministry to the Bay State required both a personal and professional leap of faith. Timian, who was formally installed as pastor at the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer May 23, succeeds the Rev. Eric Wolf, a transitional leader called upon after the October 2019 retirement of longtime pastor Richard Schlak.
Columbus, OHlivinglutheran.org

Lutherans as “political animals”

Series editor’s note: Throughout 2021, “Deeper understandings” will continue to engage the ELCA’s commitment to authentic diversity. Man Hei Yip will carry on this theme in the next issue. —Kathryn A. Kleinhans, dean of Trinity Lutheran Seminary at Capital University, Columbus, Ohio. Several years ago, Pope Francis got into a...
Blair, NEWashington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise

Planning commission recommends approval of signs for Christ Lutheran Church

The Blair Planning Commission recommended approval a conditional use permit for three signs for Christ Lutheran Church during its regular meeting Tuesday. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log...
ReligionJamestown Sun

Victory Lutheran Church holding fundraiser picnic

Victory Lutheran Church will host an All-Church Appreciation and Victory Christian School Scholarship Fund Fundraiser Picnic at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 6, to honor and thank all who have served and ministered during the 2020-2021 church year. Victory appreciates all those who volunteer at the church whether in children’s ministries such as Sunday school, AWANA, vacation Bible school, nursery or serving in men’s/women’s ministries, greeters, praise and worship teams and more.
High Schoolparkerchronicle.net

Lutheran High School celebrates graduation

Lutheran High School's class of 2021 walked across the stage at Southeast Christian Church to receive their diplomas May 26. Valedictorians Ainsley Groetken, Sydney Samuels, Katie Sundrup, Noah Kelly, Emerson Knapp and Nora Fingerlin spoke during the commencement, reading Bible verses and talking to the class about their next stage in life.
ReligionIndependent Tribune

ASK PASTOR ADRIENNE: Reincarnated or resurrected? Same thing?

What’s the difference between resurrection and reincarnation?. It makes sense to question the nuances of these two words since they stem from the same general idea: rising from death to life. Yet, if we’re talking about people, spirits and souls, the death-to-life parallel of these two words differs dramatically. One word speaks of salvation and rebirth while the other word is deeply rooted in mythology and spiritual darkness according to the Bible.
CharitiesMidland Daily News

St. John's Lutheran Church collects 12,000+ items for Camp Fish Tales

The phrase “April showers bring May flowers” brought a new meaning to St. John’s Lutheran Church recently. The church was asked to help collect a wide variety items for “Camp Fish Tales” for their summer camp season. St. John’s member Doug Dean contacted retired DCE Emeritus Deb Stark to help organize the effort. In just three weeks, the April shower was very successful, bringing in over 209 individual items, totaling over 12,461 actual items. Products included paper products, laundry detergent and bleach, dish and hand soaps, sanitizing wipes, disposable plates and cups and bottled water. They also collected $860 in checks, cash and a gift card.
ReligionWacoTrib.com

Religion: Disciples in disguise

A number of years ago I attended a conference at the Harley Davidson factory in Kansas City. A number of pastors and church leaders assembled at the factory to spend a few days touring the facilities and visiting with the administrators. Some of us were there because we had a lifelong love of motorcycles. Most of us were there because we wanted to learn how the Harley Davidson leaders had transformed a nearly bankrupt motorcycle company into a model of success at the turn of the century.