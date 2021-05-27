Resurrection Lutheran Church

In most cases, it is a building. It is a spiritual home. It is a meeting ground. And Sunday, for one congregation, it was both a beginning and an end. "Today, we gather for the last time in this place as the people of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church," Rev. Dr. Harvey Weitzel said to a surprisingly full sanctuary. People watched him with misty eyes. Not everyone was ready to say goodbye to the historic church that had belonged to them for so long.