Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

U.N. aviation body discusses call to probe Belarus airliner grounding

By David Ljunggren
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bRHjw_0aDRKK4R00

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization on Thursday met to discuss Ireland’s demand for an impartial probe into the forced landing of a Ryanair jet by Belarus earlier this week.

ICAO’s 36-nation governing council was due to end its meeting at 1 pm ET (1700 GMT) but might not have an agreed statement ready until Friday, spokesman Anthony Philbin said by email. The council has limited powers of investigation.

Belarus scrambled a fighter jet and used a false bomb alert to divert the flight to Minsk and detain a dissident Belarusian journalist. The plane had been traveling from Athens to the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.

The incident sparked international outrage and calls for sanctions against Belarus. Minsk accused the West of using the episode to wage “hybrid war.”

Irish Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said Dublin wanted ICAO to use Article 55e of its Convention, which allows an investigation into avoidable obstacles to the development of international navigation.

“We need a full probe,” he told reporters.

Montreal-based ICAO cannot impose binding rules on governments but wields clout through its safety and security standards, which are approved by its 192 member states.

“We wish to remind those who demanded we take punitive action against that country that our agency was never assigned that type of role or capability,” ICAO tweeted on Wednesday.

ICAO said officials from Belarus, Ireland, Lithuania, and Poland would also be present at the governing council meeting to underscore their priorities and concerns.

Reuters

Reuters

130K+
Followers
153K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eamon Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U N#Civil Aviation#Airliner#International Sanctions#International Powers#U N#Belarusian#Lithuanian#Irish Transport#Plane#Montreal Based Icao#Minsk#Investigation#International Navigation#International Outrage#Vilnius#Governments#Binding Rules#Punitive Action#Reporters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ryanair
Country
Poland
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
The Associated Press

China defends Hungary university plan following protest

BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday defended a plan to build a university in Hungary, saying critics who protested against it in Budapest over the weekend shouldn’t politicize and stigmatize normal exchanges between the two countries. Several thousand people rallied in Hungary’s capital on Saturday against an agreement with Shanghai-based...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

EU's Michel says Russia must stop 'disruptive behaviour' to improve ties

(Reuters) -Russia must change its behaviour if it wants better relations with the European Union, a senior EU official said on Monday. “The downwards trend in EU-Russia relations can only change if Russia stops disruptive behavior,” Charles Michel, who chairs EU summits, wrote on Twitter after a telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Aerospace & Defensegagrule.net

Belarusian airlines banned from Greek Airspace

Effective immediately air companies based from Belarus cannot fly over the airspace of Greece or land at any Greek airports, was just announced by NOTAM by the Greek Civil Aviation Authority. As part of the implementation of the sanctions decided by the Minsk Summit for the recent incident involving the...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Russia to U.S.: Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The head of Russia’s space agency on Monday suggested Moscow would withdraw from the International Space Station in 2025 unless Washington lifted sanctions on the space sector that were hampering Russian satellite launches. Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos, was addressing parliamentarians ahead of a summit in...
Europeomahanews.net

After arresting journalist aboard airline, EU bans Belarus airlines

BRUSSELS, Belgium: The European Union, on Friday, prohibited all Belarusian airlines from flying in its airspace or landing at the airports of member countries, after the forcing down of a plane carrying an opposition journalist last month. Earlier this week, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency issued a directive for...
Lifestyleworldairlinenews.com

Ukraine International to suspend flights to Poland

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) has announced a review of its plans to resume flights to Poland from June 18, 2021. The reason for this decision was the situation that arose due to the need to fly over the territory of Belarus and the subsequent redistribution of passenger traffic observed by the UIA in this direction.
Aerospace & Defensesanjosesun.com

Belarus Aircraft Banned From Flying Over EU

The European Union announced Friday it is banning all flights from Belarus from flying over EU airspace and denying them access to all EU airports. In a statement, EU officials said all EU member states will be required to deny permission to land in, take off from or overfly their territories to any aircraft operated by Belarusian air carriers, including as a marketing carrier. The ban will take effect at midnight Friday, Central European Time.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Kazakhstan rebuffs talk of joint sanctions response with Russia

Kazakhstan on Saturday dismissed a senior Russian official's idea of a joint response to Western sanctions against Moscow and its allies such as Belarus by a Russia-led post-Soviet trade bloc. Russian deputy foreign minister Alexander Pankin said this week the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), which also includes Armenia and Kyrgyzstan,...
EuropeArkansas Online

EU slaps overflight ban on Belarus

BRUSSELS -- The European Union has slapped a ban on the overflight of the 27-nation bloc's airspace and the use of its airports by Belarus airlines, in the wake of Minsk's decision to divert a Ryanair passenger plane to arrest a dissident journalist last month. EU headquarters said in a...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

IATA Blasts EASA Belarus Ban As Politicization Of Aviation Safety

IATA is criticizing EASA’s Safety Directive banning European aircraft from entering Belarusian airspace, following the May 23 forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk. IATA said separation between politics and aviation safety issues was critical and that the move “effectively politicizes air... Subscription Required. IATA Blasts EASA Belarus Ban...
Aerospace & Defensekfgo.com

Global airline body blasts EU safety regulator over Belarus ban

PARIS (Reuters) – Global airline industry body IATA on Friday criticised a decision by European air safety regulators to ban overflights of Belarus amid outrage over its interception of a Ryanair jet, saying aviation safety must never be “politicised”. The broadside from IATA chief Willie Walsh came after the European...
Lifestyleairwaysmag.com

EU Bans Belarus Airlines

MIAMI – The European Union has approved a plan to ban Belarus airlines from flying over the EU or landing at bloc airports. With the plan, European commercial aviation continues to be at the center of a diplomatic kerfuffle after Belarus forced a Ryanair (FR) Boeing 737 to divert to Minsk last week to arrest opposition journalist Roman Protasevich, who was on board an Athens-Vilnius segment.
PoliticsAntiwar.com

Belarus, Crimea: Ukraine Prepares for Armed Conflict in North and South

The Ukrainian government has announced that it is shoring up security and military forces in the north of the country on its border with Belarus and to the south on what it calls the administrative border of the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea: the exact language of the government and the armed forces of the nation.
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

Airlines clash with EASA over Belarus airspace restriction

Friction has emerged between airlines and the European safety regulator after the authority stepped up its response to last month’s Ryanair diversion incident over Belarus. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has informed national regulators through a safety directive that they “should ensure” that aircraft operators under their jurisdiction will not conduct operations within the Minsk flight information region.
ProtestsPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus opposition leader unveils memorial to Polish freedom

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Belarusian opposition leader on Friday helped unveil a new monument commemorating Solidarity, the Polish trade union and freedom movement that played a historic role in the collapse of communism in eastern Europe. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the main opposition candidate to challenge longtime dictator Aleksander Lukashenko in...
EuropeThe Guardian

EU bans Belarus planes from its airspace over activist arrest

The EU has banned Belarusian carriers from its airspace and airports over the forced landing of Ryanair flight FR4978 and arrest of the opposition activist and journalist Raman Pratasevich. EU ambassadors agreed during a meeting on Friday to require member states to deny the country’s carriers landing and taking off...