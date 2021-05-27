Appeals court backs moving Paxton case back to McKinney

As thousands of asylum seekers await their chance to argue why they should be allowed to stay in the U.S., a unanimous decision by the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday could impact the outcome of some of their cases. Plus, out of the $200 million in rental relief San Diego received, only 2% of the money was spent as of May 2021. And California may see bigger, more destructive wildfires earlier in the summer because of the extreme drought hitting the state right now. Then, why the Racial Justice Coalition of San Diego feels their hard work has been erased by the city and county as they move to make police reforms in light of George Floyd’s murder and summer protests. Plus, some police reform advocates think Senate Bill 2 is a chance to hold police accountable. And, in continuing coverage of The San Diego Union-Tribunes Social Justice Reporting Project, we hear some of the stories from what the migrant caravan that traveled from Central America through Mexico in 2018. Finally, Arnett Moore is launching a one-man campaign: to get his aunt, the actress Juanita Moore, a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.