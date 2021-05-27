Cancel
Collin County, TX

Appeals court backs moving Paxton case back to McKinney

By L P Phillips
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 11 days ago

A ruling by an appeals court takes another step toward moving the criminal trial against Texas Attorney General Kenneth Paxton back to Collin County.

Houston, TX
Mckinney, TX
Collin County, TX
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Texas Government
Harris County, TX
Mckinney, TX
Harris County, TX
