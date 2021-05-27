Cancel
Lafayette, LA

Wearing masks to continue at UL Lafayette and LSU campuses

By KATC News
KATC News
 11 days ago
UL Lafayette and LSU are not changing course on mask wearing on campus despite changes to the Governor's Emergency order on Wednesday.

In a press release on Wednesday, LSU stated that out of an abundance of caution, masks will still be required.

"We feel that continuing the mask mandate at this time is the safest option for our employees and students while we continue to monitor the state's progress regarding COVID-19," a release states.

LSU says that they happy to hear the news of decreased cases and want "to do our part to keep that trend moving in the right direction so we can have an in-person fall semester."

A spokesperson for UL Lafayette tells KATC that as of now, directions concerning masks remain in place.

"For the safety of our students, staff and faculty, our directions concerning masks remains in place. We will continue to monitor and evaluate our mask requirements," they said in a statement.

South Louisiana Community College will be discussing the mandate on Thursday and are expected to make a decision on whether masking will continue or be lifted for campuses.

See LSU's statement below:

"On Tuesday, the Governor announced that he is removing the mask mandate in many of its particulars, but we have decided, in an abundance of caution, to keep the mask mandate in place at this time. This means that masks will still be required on campus while indoors, and within 6 feet of others outdoors. As we have said from the beginning of the pandemic, safety will always be our guidepost. We feel that continuing the mask mandate at this time is the safest option for our employees and students while we continue to monitor the state's progress regarding COVID-19.

It's great news that cases of the virus, hospitalizations, and deaths are all down considerably, and we want to do our part to keep that trend moving in the right direction so we can have an in-person fall semester.
We want to thank you again for the sacrifices you have all made throughout the pandemic, and we strongly urge you to get vaccinated so we can return to a safer campus this fall."

