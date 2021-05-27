Cancel
Fitness

'Physical' trailer shows Rose Byrne build a fitness empire

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 11 days ago
"Physical," a new comedy-drama starring Rose Byrne, will premiere on Apple TV+ in June. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Physical.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the comedy-drama Thursday featuring Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, a housewife living in 1980s San Diego.

The preview shows Sheila living a mundane life before discovering aerobics. Using her newfound passion, Sheila transforms into a fitness and lifestyle guru but faces new challenges along the way.

"Sheila Rubin is a quietly tormented housewife in '80s San Diego, who behind closed doors battles extreme personal demons and a vicious inner voice. But things change when she discovers aerobics, sparking a journey toward empowerment and success," an official description reads.

Physical is written and created by Annie Weisman, who also serves as showrunner. The series co-stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks and Ashley Liao.

Physical premieres June 18 on Apple TV+.

Byrne is known for playing Ellen Parsons on Damages. She voices Bea McGregor in Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, which opens in theaters June 11.

