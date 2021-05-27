Cancel
TV Series

Terry Silver character returning for 'Cobra Kai' Season 4

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 11 days ago
Left to right, "Cobra Kai" stars William Zabka and Ralph Macchio arrive for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in May 2019. Terry Silver, portrayed by Thomas Ian Griffith, will star in "Cobra Kai" Season 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Thomas Ian Griffith's Terry Silver character from 1989's The Karate Kid Part III is returning for Cobra Kai Season 4, Netflix announced on Thursday.

Griffith as Terry Silver appears in a new teaser released by Netflix that features the ponytailed antagonist standing with his back turned inside a dark room.

"A man can't stand, he can't fight. A man can't breathe, he can't fight. A man can't see, he can't fight. Extreme situations require extreme measures," Griffith says in the clip.

"Have patience. He's just getting everything rolling. Terry Silver returns to the dojo for Cobra Kai Season 4," Netflix said.

Terry Silver's inclusion in Cobra Kai was teased at the end of Season 3. Production has wrapped on Cobra Kai Season 4, however, there is no release date.

The series acts as a sequel to the original Karate Kid film series and stars William Zabka, Ralph Macchio, Xolo Maridueña, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Martin Kove, Courtney Henggeler, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo and Peyton List.

