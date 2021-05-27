Cancel
Jamesville, NY

Jamesville-DeWitt, CBA boys tennis teams maintain unbeaten marks

By Phil Blackwell
ONONDAGA COUNTY – If it could win two more matches last week, the Jamesville-DeWitt boys tennis team would complete an undefeated regular season – and possibly do so without surrendering a point in any of those matches.

The Red Rams were 8-0, having claimed all 56 matches, when it extended both marks last Monday in a 7-0 victory over East Syracuse Minoa , its second sweep of the Spartans in as many weeks.

Neither Essex Glowaki nor Mark Bratslavsky gave up games in 6-0, 6-0 wins over, respectively, Jack Satterlee and Aum Patel, with Cooper Werner taking a bit longer to beat Noah Satterlee 6-3, 6-0.

Two more 6-0, 6-0 wins happened in doubles for J-D, one from Mike Bratslavsky and Luke Cantone over Krish Patel and Josh Spilka, the other by Shreyank Bhatt and Will Sharlow over Rijad Muhic and Donovan Randall.

By a 6-2, 6-0 margin, Nathan Chen and Ryan Collins beat Jayce Domres and Naythan Worden, with William Parratt and Aiden Usher getting their own 6-2, 6-0 victory over Ari Oviedo and Luke Tumulty.

Meanwhile, Christian Brothers Academy got its closest call so far, but maintained a perfect mark by defeating Mexico 3-2 for its seventh consecutive victory.

Ben Vlassis, in singles, blanked Eric Hyde 6-0, 6-0 as Soren Kanh worked past Harley Wakeman 6-2, 6-3, but the Tigers got on the board when Adam Clark handled Chris Cuomo 6-1, 6-2.

Thus, the Brothers needed a point in doubles, and got it when Caleb Buddie and John Engle beat Lucas Maciejko and Owen Marsden 6-3, 7-6, making up for Finn Doyle and Will Vandemeer’s 6-0, 6-3 loss to Jacob Hill and Connor Shaffer.

Manlius-Pebble Hill returned to action last Tuesday, against Marcellus, falling just short against the Mustangs in a 3-1 decision.

Alex Fung blanked Dan Fox 6-0, 6-0 in singles, while in doubles Matt Roberson and Deven Trikka nearly got a second point, only to lose to Tyler Szalach and Austin Voss 6-0, 3-6, 6-1. Kai Hokanson fell to Chris Barbaro 6-3, 6-3 as Evan Cook took a 6-3, 6-2 loss to Matt Vitale.

