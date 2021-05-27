Cancel
Cian Bolger leaves Northampton after failing to trigger option in contract

newschain
newschain
 11 days ago
Cian Bolger (left) is leaving Northampton (PA Wire)

Cian Bolger has left Northampton after failing to trigger the option in his contract.

Defender Bolger had a two-week window to activate a clause to stay at the Sky Bet League Two club but that has now passed.

Cobblers remain in talks with Lloyd Jones and Ryan Watson, while Scott Pollock is expected to sign a new deal shortly.

Boss Jon Brady said: “We are doing our best to keep them (Jones and Watson) here. We feel we’ve made them both competitive offers.

“As for Cian, he had two weeks from the final game of the season to trigger the option in his contract and he hasn’t done that and so we move on.

“We wish Cian the very best and we move on and search for another centre half.”

