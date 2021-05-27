Cancel
Fresh Start to Fitness: Longevity exercises

By Katherine Siefert
KUTV
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUTV — Living longer and healthier is dependent on many factors which includes taking time for physical activity which can become more difficult as we age. Intermountain Healthcare Heart Institute exercise specialist Jeffery Beck says finding out where your fitness level is through longevity exercises can be a great starting point to a more active lifestyle. Try the following longevity tests to determine your score and practice them daily to improve it along with aiming for 150 minutes of weekly exercise.

