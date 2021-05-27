Fresh Start to Fitness: Longevity exercises
KUTV — Living longer and healthier is dependent on many factors which includes taking time for physical activity which can become more difficult as we age. Intermountain Healthcare Heart Institute exercise specialist Jeffery Beck says finding out where your fitness level is through longevity exercises can be a great starting point to a more active lifestyle. Try the following longevity tests to determine your score and practice them daily to improve it along with aiming for 150 minutes of weekly exercise.kutv.com