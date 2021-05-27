'Trae Young's balding' chanted throughout Madison Square Garden, apparently inspired by pamphlet

Have sports fans always been like this? Or is their return from the COVID-19 fan hiatus just making them seem a little bit crazier?. We saw it all on Thursday night. We saw a streaker slip and slide on a tarp during a rain delay at Nationals Park. We saw a fan dump popcorn on Russell Westbrook as he left the Wizards-Sixers game with an injury. We saw what appeared to be a fan spitting on Trae Young at Madison Square Garden in Game 2 of the Hawks-Knicks playoff series.