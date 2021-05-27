Conditional Use Hearing

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Dodge County. Land Resources and Parks Committee on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 7:05 P.M. or shortly thereafter on the First Floor (Meeting Rooms 1H and 1I) of the Administration Building, Juneau, Wisconsin on the application of Ronald Brath, agent for Allan and Robert Vander Grinten for a Conditional Use Permit under the Land Use Code, Dodge County, Wisconsin to allow for the creation of an approximate 2-acre lot for non-farm residential use and an approximate 37-acre and a 35-acre lot for agricultural use within the A-1 Prime Agricultural Zoning District. The property is located within part of the NW¼ of the NE ¼, Section 36, and part of the SW ¼ of the SE¼, Section 25, Town of Lomira, the site address being W185 Oak Road. A copy of the proposed project is available for review in the County Land Resources and Parks Department between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday (920-386-3700).