Conditional Use Hearing

Cover picture for the articleNotice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Dodge County. Land Resources and Parks Committee on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 7:05 P.M. or shortly thereafter on the First Floor (Meeting Rooms 1H and 1I) of the Administration Building, Juneau, Wisconsin on the application of Ronald Brath, agent for Allan and Robert Vander Grinten for a Conditional Use Permit under the Land Use Code, Dodge County, Wisconsin to allow for the creation of an approximate 2-acre lot for non-farm residential use and an approximate 37-acre and a 35-acre lot for agricultural use within the A-1 Prime Agricultural Zoning District. The property is located within part of the NW¼ of the NE ¼, Section 36, and part of the SW ¼ of the SE¼, Section 25, Town of Lomira, the site address being W185 Oak Road. A copy of the proposed project is available for review in the County Land Resources and Parks Department between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday (920-386-3700).

Wisconsin StateWISN

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 6,976 deaths

MILWAUKEE — Get the latest information on the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Wisconsin and resources to keep you and your family safe and prepared. At least 4,921,930 vaccines have been administered as of Wednesday. At least 607,138 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin since the outbreak began. 106,451...
Wisconsin Statenews-shield.com

Wisconsin could see 15 possible police reform laws this year

(The Center Square) – Police reform in Wisconsin is set to take its next big step this week. The Assembly’s Committee on Government Accountability and Oversight will hear four police reform proposals Tuesday afternoon. All four are from Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine. “These are not feel-good bills,” Wanggaard told The...
Wisconsin StateWEAU-TV 13

Ballots sent out for Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s time for Wisconsin’s ginseng growers to have their turn at electing members for their check-off promotional board. Nominees have been named and ballots have are being distributed for the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election. Three candidates for three seats on the board are Joe Heil of Edgar, David Schumacher of Marathon and Meilyn V. Xiong of Wausau. Write-in candidates also may be considered. Ballots must be returned to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection by June 15, via mail or e-mail. Wisconsin ginseng growers who don’t receive a ballot by May 22 should contact the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, which oversees state check-off promotional board elections.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Racine County Eye

City’s Tyler-Domer Community Center To Be COVID-19 Vaccination Site

City of Racine – Today, Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the City of Racine Public Health Administrator, and Mayor Cory Mason announced that thanks to a partnership with the State of Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Wisconsin National Guard, another of the City’s community centers, the Tyler-Domer Community Center, will be a COVID-19 community vaccination location for residents on May 21 and 22.
Wisconsin Stateantigojournal.com

Ballots for Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin board election due Saturday

MADISON – Dairy farmers in eight Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board (WMMB) districts have until Saturday to vote on the board of cirectors candidates in their respective district. The following candidates are certified as eligible for election and listed on the ballot:. District 2 – Florence, Forest, Langlade, Marinette, Oconto, and...
Wisconsin StateJanesville Gazette

Gov. Evers expects Wisconsin's election maps to be decided in court as GOP prepares for legal fight

May 16—Gov. Tony Evers said he expects the next decade of Wisconsin's elections to be decided in court. While defending against allegations of gerrymandering over the past decade, the Wisconsin Republicans who have the power and the votes to draw legislative maps — that is, to decide the boundaries of each Assembly and state Senate district — are preparing for the court fight.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

County fairs around Wisconsin preparing for in-person events

MADISON (AP) — With the Wisconsin State Fair returning this summer, county fairs around the state are also gearing up to return to in-person events this year. Tom Barnett is coordinator of the Oneida County Fair. His county was one of many that decided to cancel its fair last year due to concerns about COVID-19. But Barnett said they decided at the start of this year that they would be bringing back the fair no matter what in 2021.
wtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Marinette County

John Mercure is joined by Jennifer Short, development and tourism director for Marinette County, and she shares why you should visit Marinette County for a golf getaway. Listen to their conversation above. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Madison, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin COVID cases up 116, no new deaths: State officials

MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin increased by 116 Monday, May 17, for a total of 606,274, state health officials reported. There have been 6,958 deaths in the state, with no new deaths reported Monday. Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 30,250...
Wisconsin StateDaily Telegram

58 people test positive for COVID-19 in Northwestern Wisconsin

They were reported as follows: 16 in Rusk County; 10 in each Burnett and Sawyer counties; five in each Douglas, Taylor and Washburn counties; three in Ashland County; two in each Bayfield and Price counties. No new cases have been reported since Friday in Iron County. Statewide, an additional 898...
Wiscnews.com

Dodge County eases recommended COVID-19 precautions

Dodge County announced Friday it was moving into Phase 3 of the COVID-19 pandemic response on the heels of a Thursday announcement by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that fully vaccinated people can largely resume pre-pandemic lives, including ditching face masks indoors. Masking and social distancing continues to be...
Watertown Daily Times

Grant may help Juneau pet company double workforce

JUNEAU — A growing Dodge County company is planning to nearly double its employees. Juneau Common Council members agreed Tuesday to act as an intermediary between the state’s Department of Administration and Automated Pet Care Products and hire MSA Professional Services to apply for a Community Development Block Grant to help with any future expansion at the local company.
Watertown Daily Times

Juneau sells old city hall

JUNEAU — Juneau Common Council members announced Tuesday their former city hall is sold. Cheryl Braun of Juneau’s Finance Committee said the building at 150 Miller St. sold for $105,000. She said the closing of the property is scheduled for June 1. Juneau Clerk/Treasurer Shawn Hart said Healing Relationships of...
Wisconsin StateWSAW

Mobile food pantry held Tuesdays in May in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A mobile food pantry will be held May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in Wisconsin Rapids. Food boxes will be distributed to those in need at the WR City Garage located at 1441 Chase Street in Wisconsin Rapids. Food is distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.