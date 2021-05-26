Cancel
El Paso, TX

Woman Involved In Monkey-Gate Now Has A New Job At Other Law Firm

By Lisa Sanchez
The Buzz Adams Morning Show
The Buzz Adams Morning Show
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The woman who was fired for jumping into the monkey enclosure at the El Paso Zoo now has a new job. This story of the woman who jumped into the monkey enclosure at the El Paso Zoo has taken over the internet and it seems like everyone has an opinion. In case you've been under a rock the past few days, an El Paso woman was caught on camera hopping over a fence at the El Paso Zoo and wading her way into the spider monkey enclosure. While inside the monkeys' habitat, the woman proceeded to feed the animals Hot Cheetos before making her way back over the fence.

The Buzz Adams Morning Show talks about the world as if you were sitting in your favorite neighborhood West Texas bar.

