KT-500 Handheld Alloy Analyzer
Rigaku Analytical Devices, a leading pioneer of handheld spectroscopic analyzers, has announced the launch of the KT-500 - a new, handheld laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS) analyzer. The Rigaku KT-500 features the first carbon-capable, miniaturized, high resolution echelle spectrometer, known as HiRES Technology. It represents the next advancement in LIBS technology with the ability to provide identification of elements that were difficult to see with previous generation handheld LIBS analyzers, such as carbon. This capability gives the user the ability to analyze ferrous and non-ferrous alloys on one device, making it the single tool of choice for quality assurance in metal fabrication and positive materials identification (PMI) in mission-critical applications, such as in power generation, oil and gas and aerospace.www.ctemag.com