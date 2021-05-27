KT-500 Handheld Alloy Analyzer

All of this company’s S4 gas analyzers are now available with a detachable tablet (photo) instead of the traditional built-in screen. The new tablets are rugged with an IP65 rating, which means that they can be used outdoors. The applications where the detachable tablet will be of greatest value include: analyzers in an ATEX enclosure; vehicle exhaust-gas test cells; on a raised stack gantry; in a combustion test rig, or on any site where the location of analysis is not an ideal or safe working space. The new S4 tablet connects wirelessly to the analyzer via built-in 802.11 Wi-Fi connectivity, which can connect up to 50 m away. The tablet’s enhanced graphical user interface (GUI) uses intuitive graphical icons for all the main functions. This provides users with the ability to view live data remotely, and even manage data logging, alarms and calibration. — Signal Group Ltd., Camberley, Surrey, U.K.