Anticipating consumers’ needs and preferences is crucial to merchants’ success regardless of whether they are looking to appeal to online or brick-and-mortar customers. The events of the past year have only reinforced this need as businesses attempt to recover from lingering economic strains, making it essential for them to take control of their customers’ experiences from the point of browsing. This also requires businesses to rethink their payment experiences as consumers are consistently expecting more personalization and seamlessness, such as with the use of contactless payment methods from users’ smartphones.