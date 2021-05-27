Picnic in Your Park

Arc of Lincoln Invites Families to Join Annual Picnic Fun at Trago Spray Park. The Arc of Lincoln (advocacypartnership.org) is inviting the community to join them for their Annual Picnic and fun times on June 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be at the open shelter at Trago Spray Park, at 22nd and U Street, behind the Malone Center. The Arc of Lincoln will provide hamburgers and hot dogs, an individual bag of potato chips, and water for lunch, and they will have many yard games available to play—including Yahtzee, bean-bag toss, croquet, and lots of bubbles! If your children want to use the water spray park, be sure to bring a towel and proper clothing and shoes—and don’t forget the sunscreen.