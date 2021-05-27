Cancel
Real Milli Vanilli Singer John Davis Dead At Age 66

wpr.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the real vocalists behind the fake pop act Milli Vanilli has died. South Carolina-born singer John Davis was 66 years old and died Monday of COVID-19. His death was announced on Facebook by his daughter, Jasmin Davis. His greatest success came as an unseen voice for the German-based...

www.wpr.org
