Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Ken Roczen on Prep, “Disconnect” Entering 2021 Pro Motocross

By Press Conference
racerxonline.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePala, CA Fox Raceway 1 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. After sitting out all of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship in order to fully recover mentally and physically from a hard-fought battle in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, Ken Roczen will be back to the Pro Motocross gates this summer. The two-time 450 Class Champion has finished inside the top three of the premier class every year he has raced but in the preseason Pro Motocross press conference yesterday said he had some “disconnect” when training for the championship. The Honda HRC rider will join the field on May 29 at the Fox Raceway 1 National. Here is what Roczen had to say in the virtual press conference.

racerxonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Track And Field#Will Chase#Pala#Pro Motocross#Ca Fox Raceway#Honda Hrc#Ridden Motocross#Racing#Riders#Motos#Raw Riding Footage#Dirt#Miss#Training#Start#Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Video GamesTouchArcade

Mad Skills Motocross 3

“If you’re looking for the best mobile motocross game there is, just get Mad Skills Motocross 3.” - Justin Cooper, 2021 …. “If you’re looking for the best mobile motocross game there is, just get Mad Skills Motocross 3.” - Justin Cooper, 2021 West Supercross Champion “I’ve never met a motocross racer who hasn’t played Mad Skills Motocross. It’s legendary in the sport.” - David Pingree, former pro racer and current host of the Whiskey Throttle Show “I will destroy David Pingree at Mad Skills Motocross 3.” -- Grant Langston, former world champion and AMA motocross champion The wait is over. Mad Skills Motocross 3 has finally arrived. With mind-blowing physics, endless customization, hundreds of tracks and exciting online multiplayer events, Mad Skills Motocross 3 sets the standard for side-scrolling racing games. Its amazing 3D art, realistic bike sounds and energetic original soundtrack help to capture the spirit and aggression of real motocross racing, but its simple controls make it easy to learn for even the most casual players. But understand: It’s called Mad Skills for a reason. This game will challenge you like no other racing game can. After all, motocross is not supposed to be easy. Mad Skills Motocross 3 includes: THE BEST MOTORCYCLE PHYSICS OF ANY MOBILE GAME The bikes in Mad Skills Motocross 3 are a dream to race. This is why real motocross racers across the globe gravitate to this game above all others. You’ll feel the acceleration, the weight of the bike, the torque and the suspension. And for the first time ever in Mad Skills Motocross, you can whip your bike. ENDLESS CUSTOMIZATION Equip your rider with an incredible selection of real-life and fantasy gear brands, creating millions of possible combinations. Collect new bikes and upgrade their parts to fit your riding style. Show off your own personal look in online competitions and against friends. EXTREMELY DEEP GAMEPLAY Mad Skills Motocross 3 features hundreds of expertly designed tracks, and new tracks will be added to the game every week, indefinitely. There’s always something new and challenging to conquer, including exciting online multiplayer events. Universal application. Connect to Facebook, GameCenter, or Sign in with Apple, and your game progress and purchases will sync between devices. Requires iOS 10 or later. ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURES This game permits a user to connect to social networks, such as Twitter and Facebook, therefore players may come into contact with other people when playing this game. Social Networking Service terms may also apply. While this app is free to download and play, there are some items in the game that cost real money. You have the option to subscribe to a Mad Skills Pro Pass for .99 / week (or local equivalent price). The payment will be charged to your iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase. Your subscription will automatically renew unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24 hours before the period ends. Your iTunes Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period at the amount of .99. Auto-renewal can be turned off in your device's settings after purchase. You get all Mad Skills Pro Pass benefits as soon as you subscribe. Subscription periods are not tied to calendar weeks. They end exactly 1 week after their day of purchase. If you cancel your subscription during your 3 day free trial you will not be charged anything. Any unused portion of a free trial period will be forfeited when you purchase a subscription. Terms of use can be found at www.turborilla.com/termsofuse. If you do not agree to those terms please do not access and/or play our games or use our services. You will be given the opportunity to participate in special offers, events, and programs from Turborilla AB and its partners. Use of this application is governed by Turborilla’s Terms of Use, which can be read here: http://www.turborilla.com/termsofuse Collection and use of personal data are subject to Turborilla’s Privacy Policy, which can be read here: http://www.turborilla.com/privacy.
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

2021 AMA Pro Motocross Championship gets underway this weekend

MURRIETA, Calif. – The 2021 AMA Pro Motocross Championship gets underway this weekend in Southern California with the Fox Raceway Pala National. It’s a fresh start to a new chapter in 2021 and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammates Cooper Webb and Marvin Musquin are up for the challenge as they prepare to contend the 450MX Championship. They will be joined by rookie Maximus Vohland, who is set to make his professional motocross debut in the 250MX division on Saturday.
Pala, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Injured Craig set for Motocross opener at Pala

The 2021 Motocross season opens Saturday at Pala’s Fox Raceway and El Cajon native Christian Craig will be in the field of riders. Which surprises most everyone in the sport. Not so much that Saturday’s event is the first national motorsports event in California this season. Rather, the fact that...
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

Stellar debut in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450 class

Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis enjoyed a stellar debut in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450 class, taking the overall win with a 1-3 tally at yesterday’s season opener at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. It also marked the team’s first victory in the premier class, which was made sweeter with a double podium as Aaron Plessinger ended the day third overall after his strong second-place finish in the second moto (4-2). Christian Craig had a solid start in the challenging conditions, finishing 12th overall with an 11-9 tally.
Colorado StateSterling Journal-Advocate

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship returns to Colorado’s Thunder Valley Saturday

High-flying, off-road action returns to Colorado as the Toyota Pro Motocross National makes its way to the Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood on Saturday. The event is the second leg of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship series and will be open to full spectator capacity. This is 17th consecutive year in which Thunder Valley has hosted the races. Traditionally running in early June, last year’s installment took place in October during an abbreviated season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

Brutal Pala track for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250MX

Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Jeremy Martin got his Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250MX Championship campaign off to a great start with a 1-2 moto finish for second overall at yesterday’s season opener in Pala, California. Justin Cooper also had a good start to the season, finishing third overall (5-3) to give the team a double podium at Fox Raceway. Colt Nichols struggled at a challenging first outdoor round but fought his way back to ninth overall with a 9-12 tally. Jarrett Frye finished 12th overall (13-14), while Nate Thrasher had to come back from some crashes to end the day 17th (16-17).
Bicyclesdirtrider.com

Motocross Bike Reviews

Motocross bikes are designed for racing and competition use in Supercross, and motocross. Learn more about these machines at Dirt Rider. 2022 Kawasaki Motocross and Cross-Country Bikes First Look. New KX112 highlights Kawasaki’s MY22 dirt bike lineup. If you want to ride or race motocross, or MX, and are wondering...
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

SUZUKI BEGINS 2021 AMA PRO MOTOCROSS ACTION

Suzuki kicked off the opening round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Series in Pala, California at the weekend with speed and consistency as the racers adapted to the high speeds and rough tracks of the summer outdoor series. Twisted Tea/ H.E.P. Motorsports/ Suzuki’s Max Anstie started his second...
Pala, CATotal Motorcycle

Start of the 450MX 2021 Pro Motocross season

The Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing 450 team is ready to battle for top honors at the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship season opener this Saturday, May 29, at the Fox Raceway in Pala, California. Building on a great debut in the premier class of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, the team looks to continue its strong progress in the outdoor season. Christian Craig moves over to 450 team, joining Aaron Plessinger and rookie Dylan Ferrandis for a three-pronged threat for the 450MX crown.
Motorsportskickinthetires.net

Thad Moffitt Tallies Second Podium Finish of 2021 at Mid-Ohio

Thad Moffitt’s 2021 has been impressive, to say the least. Moffitt, embarking on his fifth year involved in the ARCA Menards Series is mounting to back up his strong season from 2020. Friday’s showing at Mid-Ohio was just learning how to run a road course and he still finished in third.
MotorsportsSupercrossKING

BARCIA PICKS UP A SECOND MOTO PODIUM AT THE THUNDER VALLEY NATIONAL

TROY LEE DESIGNS/RED BULL/GASGAS FACTORY 250 RIDERS BATTLE TRICKY CONDITIONS IN COLORADO. It was a good day at the office for Justin Barcia, scoring a second-moto podium finish in the 450MX class to claim fourth overall at the second round of AMA Pro Motocross racing. Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing teammates Pierce Brown and Michel Mosiman experienced some bad luck in the 250MX division as they battled tricky conditions in Colorado’s high altitude.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Barcelona Moto2: Gardner beats Fernandez in Ajo KTM duel

2022 Tech 3 KTM MotoGP recruit Gardner lost the lead to Fernandez midway through the 22-lap contest but was able to repass the Australian to claim his second successive victory in the intermediate class. At the start of the race Gardner pulled away cleanly from pole position, taking advantage of...
Motorsportssandiegouniontribune.com

A.J. Allmendinger leads 1-2 finish for Kaulig at Mid-Ohio

A.J. Allmendinger rallied from a penalty, benefitted from a late caution and used a sweeping three-wide pass for the lead to win the Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Saturday’s victory was Allmendinger’s second of the season and came on what Kaulig Racing considers its home track. Team...
Motorsportsillinoisnewstoday.com

Hendrick Train rushes into Sonoma, aiming for 4 consecutive victories

Contributor: June 5, 2021 / 2:55 pm CDT / Has been updated: June 5, 2021 / 2:55 pm CDT. The Hendrick Motorsports train defeated Sonoma Raceway three times in a row, overtaking Petty Enterprises as NASCAR’s most victorious organization. Do you think NASCAR’s first visit to California in almost two...
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

CHEVY NCS AT SONOMA: Kyle Larson Scores His Third Win of 2021 at Sonoma

SONOMA, CA – (June 6, 2021) – Kyle Larson’s return to his home state of California brought the Hendrick Motorsports driver his third win of the 2021 season when he took his No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 1LE to victory lane in the Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. In back-to-back races, the 28-year-old driver swept both Stage wins and led a race-high 57 laps to capture his first road course victory and ninth-career victory in 239 starts in NASCAR’s premier series.
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Our Motorsports Post Race Report – Mid-Ohio

LEXINGTON, Ohio (June 5, 2021) – The Our Motorsports team had two cars running for top five finishes at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course when the No. 02 car of Brett Moffitt had an equipment malfunction that led to fuel loss. At the time Moffit was in 2nd place and preparing for the green flag in an overtime shootout. The No. 23 car of Andy Lally battled to a 5th place finish. This results in Lally’s best career finish in the NASCAR Xfinity series.
Pala, CATotal Motorcycle

INTENSE BATTLES AT PRO MOTOCROSS SEASON OPENER

PALA, Calif. – Saturday kicked off the start to the 2021 AMA Pro Motocross Championship taking place at Southern California’s popular Fox Raceway at Pala. The demanding two-moto format made for an intense opening round and the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team came away with mixed results in both the 450 and 250 MX divisions.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Hill Scores Runner-Up in Debut at Mid-Ohio

Austin Hill delivered a runner-up finish in his debut at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Friday evening in his first ARCA Menards Series (ARCA) start in nearly three years. The driver of the No. 1 ARCO National Construction Toyota Camry tallied his best-career road course finish and his best result in his four career ARCA starts.