If you’re a regular driver on Kitsap County highways, listen up. Or rather, buckle up, says the Washington State Patrol. WSP is reminding drivers and passengers to buckle up before they hit the road in response to a number of fatality collisions involving unsecured occupants. Of the seven fatality collisions investigated in WSP’s District 8 so far — Kitsap is within the district’s borders — four involved unbelted occupants. The collisions occurred in Kitsap, Mason and Grays Harbor counties, agency spokeswoman Trooper Chelsea Hodgson said.