Meet The Judges: Spark Awards – Changemaker

Every year since 1991 the City Club of Eugene has honored one or two local folks who have stuck their necks out for the good of the community, often without much public recognition. These residents receive City Club of Eugene’s Turtle Award. These are people who, in the words of the award’s criteria, foster creative problem solving in local public affairs, stimulate constructive action, forge cooperative relationships, and honor diverse perspectives. There have been 56 Turtles since 1991. New Turtles are chosen by the existing Turtles. This year’s Turtles are Betty Snowden and Mo Young.