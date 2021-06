Two weeks ago, in response to the mounting evidence of the plausibility of the theory that SARS-CoV-2 may have leaked from a Chinese lab, President Biden ordered an investigation into the origins of COVID-19 by the U.S. intelligence agencies and called for a full report within 90 days. But what will the Biden Administration do with the findings of the report? There is credible concern that the window to find objective evidence is closing. If the report comes back with more evidence like that which the intelligence community has had for over a year, will President Biden take action?