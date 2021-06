Kimbrel struck out all three batters he faced and recorded the save in Tuesday's win over the Padres. Kimbrel was dominant as he picked up his 13th save of the season, which has been the norm so far for the veteran reliever. He now has a miniscule 0.78 ERA across 23 innings of work, and he's displayed great swing-and-miss stuff with 39 strikeouts already. Kimbrel has turned back the clock so far in 2021 and looks like the perennial All-Star that he was earlier in his career.