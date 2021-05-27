Cancel
Lee County, FL

Man arrested for reckless driving in Lee County

By WFTX Digital Team
 11 days ago
The Lee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for reckless driving.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 1:00 AM Oscar Gotay-Cruz was spotted driving 100 mph on South Cleveland Ave, and in addition, he made several dangerous high-speed maneuvers.

Deputies say at one point he drove on the opposite side of traffic.

Deputies attempted traffic however Cruz wasn't stopping.

Cruz took off towards the Pine Manor community ran a stop sign and went into a ditch.

When deputies approached him, he took off running.

Cruz was found inside his home. He was taken into custody.

Cruz's license has been suspended since May of 2020.

Cruz was transported to the Lee County Jail where he is facing several charges including reckless driving and fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer.

