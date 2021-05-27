Cancel
Watch: Ellis shares dreamy visualizer for emotional new track ‘what if love isn’t enough’

By chelsea brimstin
indie88.com
 11 days ago

Hamilton, Ontario’s Ellis is readying her forthcoming EP, nothing is sacred anymore, which is set for release on June 25th, and today she’s shared a visualizer for her new track, “what if love isn’t enough.”. The new track, which marks the follow-up to her recently released single, “Hospital,” is an...

indie88.com
MusicStereogum

Ellis – “What If Love Isn’t Enough”

Ellis, the songwriting alias of Hamilton, Ontario Artist To Watch Linnea Siggelkow, announced her nothing is sacred anymore EP last month with the release of the mesmerizing new song “Hospital.” Today, she’s sharing the track that gives the EP its title, the emotionally devastating dream-pop lullaby “What If Love Isn’t Enough.”
MusicNME

Easy Life share woozy new track ‘Ocean View’

Easy Life have released new track ‘Ocean View’, the final preview of their anticipated debut album ‘Life’s A Beach’. Ahead of the record’s arrival this Friday (May 28), the Leicester band have shared the laidback track, which comes with some typically outlandish visuals. In the accompanying video, frontman Murray Matravers...
Musicradiofacts.com

Claptone Shares New Track “My Night” Feat. APRE

Today Claptone has shared new track “My Night” featuring electronic indie duo APRE. Accompanying the track, Claptone has also shared an ’80s cult movie-inspired music video directed by Keith Musil. Watch and listen HERE. Just turn on “My Night” and – bam – you’ll be hit by a confetti-cannon of fun. As Claptone puts it: “If I had a surfboard this is one [track] I’d instinctively develop a desire to catch a wave to. It’s one of those that you instantly wanna listen to again after it ends and again after it ends and so on. I really love it with all of my heart.” “My Night” is co-produced with the almighty Stuart Price and has everything a proper hit requires, it’s sticky like superglue, and only slightly less addictive than a Netflix binge.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Yendry Shares Video for New Song “YA”: Watch

Dominican-Italian singer Yendry has shared her new song “YA,” which was produced by Fereico Vindver. It arrives with a new video directed by Kieran Khan that was filmed in Medellin, Colombia. Watch it below. “‘YA’ represents the self-confidence we all have yet sometimes can’t find,” Yendry said in a statement....
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Simone Istwa Shares New Track “Kiss Everyone”

Later this week indie auteur Simone Istwa returns with their latest EP, Heartweb. Istwa’s latest record follows the “live rock and roll musical” of their 2020 debut LP, 7 Revelation 7, and the self-described “steamy, effeminate, industrial doomsday pop” of their follow-up, the Valentines EP. Ever the restless creative, Istwa’s newest work explores a left-of-center mix of hazy shoegaze, candy-coated DIY bedroom pop, and indie rock.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Anika announces new album ‘Change,’ shares title track

Anika will release new album Change on July 23 via Sacred Bones and Invada. While she has released records as part of Exploded View and with Shackleton, this is Anika's first solo album since her great self-titled 2010 debut where she was backed by Beak>. For Change, she worked with Exploded View’s Martin Thulin, who co-produced the album and contributed drums and bass. “This album had been planned for a little while and the circumstances of its inception were quite different to what had been expected,” says Anika. “This colored the album quite significantly. The lyrics were all written there on the spot. It’s a vomit of emotions, anxieties, empowerment, and of thoughts like—How can this go on? How can we go on?”
Musicradiofacts.com

TOBi Releases New Track “Don’t Touch!”

Buzzing Brampton raised/Lagos, Nigeria born TOBi today releases a brand new track “Don’t Touch!” produced by two-time Grammy winning recording artist Kaytranada and BADBADNOTGOOD. Listen/Watch the lyric video HERE: https://tobi.lnk.to/donttouch. TOBi says about the inspiration for “Don’t Touch!”: “I wrote this for those who are tired of apologizing for who...
MusicNME

LUMP share new track ‘Climb Every Wall’

LUMP, the duo comprised of Laura Marling and Tunng’s Mike Lindsay, have shared new track ‘Climb Every Wall’. You can listen to their latest effort in full below. The latest track from the pair comes after they returned last month to share ‘Animal’, the title track from their forthcoming second album which arrives on July 30 via Chrysalis/Partisan Records.
MusicPosted by
defpen

Emotional Oranges Share The Tracklist For ‘The Juicebox’

The Emotional Oranges are set to return with yet another new body of work next week. In preparation for the release, the duo has shared the tracklist for the upcoming project. With eight tracks, the Emotional Oranges manage to tap in Channel Tres, Biig Piig, Chiiild and Becky G for their new project. There are also four more secretive features that will surprise fans when the project is released on June 11.
MusicNME

Check out Budjerah and PNAU’s new collaborative track ‘Stranger Love’

Fingal Head singer-songwriter Budjerah and iconic dance duo PNAU have joined forces for their new collaborative single, titled ‘Stranger Love’. The track premiered on triple j earlier this week, before landing on streaming services today (May 28). Featuring PNAU’s signature electronic beats with Budjerah’s thoughtful songwriting and sweet vocals, it’s an energetic, feel-good song designed for the dancefloor.
Theater & Dancevariancemagazine.com

With 'Slow Dance,' Yoshi Flower proves love songs are his specialty

Yoshi Flower has long showcased a diverse musical palette, one that makes him hard to pigeonhole into a particular genre or style. But his recent singles are perhaps the most indicative of his specialty: love songs. Following his recent standout "I'll Be There" (which 100% deserves to be a massive...
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Zeal & Ardor Share Intense New Bluesy Black Metal Track “Run”

Swiss Avant-garde metal, blues, gospel and soul band Zeal & Ardor have released their new single “Run” as a preview for their upcoming self-titled third album. The track can be streamed on any digital platform here. The track follows the group’s tendency toward intense, aggressive music with the repetition of...
MusicNME

Watch the emotional video for MAMAMOO’s new single, ‘Where Are We Now’

MAMAMOO have made their long-awaited return as a group with an emotional video for ‘Where Are We Now’. In the cinematic clip, the girl group perform the sentimental ballad while hanging out in a run-down RV and by a large bonfire. The visual also features scenes of the members wandering through a forest on their own.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Lil Baby & Lil Durk Share Artwork for ‘Voice of the Heroes’ Album; Drop Title Track — Watch

After teasing it for the past couple of months, Lil Baby and Lil Durk have shared some details around their anticipated join album The Voice of the Heroes today. The album was previously slated to release on May 28 but it was later delayed, apparently because they wanted to give DMX’s album EXODUS a clear couple of weeks out of respect. But everything is official now: The Voice of the Heroes will release everywhere on Friday, June 4th.
Musicrespect-mag.com

Farruko & CJ Share Bilingual Drill Anthem “Love 66” With Miami-Set Music Visual

Farruko is one of the most versatile artist-songwriters in Latin music today, comfortably blending traditional and modern styles into a unique sound of his own. Today, Farruko releases “Love 66,” a bilingual banger with Staten Island rapper CJ, whose breakout hit “Whoopty” topped Urban and Rhythmic radio earlier this year and continues as a hit song of 2020 and 2021. Heavily influenced by drill music, a sound that’s taken over the street scenes in NYC, London, and Chicago, “Love 66” is a raw and gritty anthem that bridges rap and Latin culture, emphasizing the importance of staying true to oneself and remaining grounded even after achieving fame and fortune. Named after the Puerto Rican superstar’s favorite hookah flavor, the song finds the two artists mixing braggadocious boasts with heartfelt assertions that they’ll never forget their past. Duetting atop dark synths and sliding 808s, Farruko and CJ prove to be adept sparring partners, the NYC rapper complementing Farruko’s booming baritone with English and Spanish bars.
Musicfloodmagazine.com

CHVRCHES Share a Visual for “How Not to Drown,” Their New Single with Robert Smith

It’s been a month and a half since CHVRCHES surprised us with a new single, but yesterday the Scottish trio followed that up in a big way with details on their fourth album—entitled Screen Violence, available August 27 through Glassnote Records—along with another new song featuring Robert Smith who, between his decade-old Crystal Castles feature and last year’s Gorillaz spot, is no stranger to knocking guest verses out of the park.
Musicstereoboard.com

Sleater-Kinney Share New Track High In The Grass

Sleater-Kinney have unveiled a new track, High In The Grass. Following Worry With You, it's the second preview of Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker's 10th studio album, 'Path Of Wellness', due out on June 11 via Mom + Pop. The song is heavier than their previous single, opening with a...
Los Angeles, CAsubstreammagazine.com

JMSEY Shares Nostalgic New Visual For “Sunny Days”

Before COVID-19 pandemic, one-sixth of the beloved Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers recording artist JMSEY was a new Los Angeles transplant that was living his best life. Days included supporting other musicians at shows, kicking back on late nights with friends and everything you’d hope to take advantage of when moving your life to the city of angels. During the pandemic, JMSEY started to hone in on his musical talents, chose to tell his story during an era we are sure to never forget, and released his positive new single, titled “Sunny Days.” Today, the multi-talented artist delivers a visual presentation for the nostalgic new song.
Seattle, WAearmilk.com

Laureli shares her glossy 5-track EP 'From Seattle With Love'

Most of us are familiar with the popular site Fiverr, which allows freelancers to offer services to customers worldwide. Pop talent Laureli made use of that platform in a unique way. She wrote close to 300 songs for people, allowing her to make a living as an independent artist at just 17. It is that of kind creative ingenuity and drive that shaped her into the artist she is today. You can hear that same determined passion as she now releases her new EP From Seattle With Love.