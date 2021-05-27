Watch: Ellis shares dreamy visualizer for emotional new track ‘what if love isn’t enough’

Anika will release new album Change on July 23 via Sacred Bones and Invada. While she has released records as part of Exploded View and with Shackleton, this is Anika's first solo album since her great self-titled 2010 debut where she was backed by Beak>. For Change, she worked with Exploded View’s Martin Thulin, who co-produced the album and contributed drums and bass. “This album had been planned for a little while and the circumstances of its inception were quite different to what had been expected,” says Anika. “This colored the album quite significantly. The lyrics were all written there on the spot. It’s a vomit of emotions, anxieties, empowerment, and of thoughts like—How can this go on? How can we go on?”