Watch: Ellis shares dreamy visualizer for emotional new track ‘what if love isn’t enough’

Farruko is one of the most versatile artist-songwriters in Latin music today, comfortably blending traditional and modern styles into a unique sound of his own. Today, Farruko releases “Love 66,” a bilingual banger with Staten Island rapper CJ, whose breakout hit “Whoopty” topped Urban and Rhythmic radio earlier this year and continues as a hit song of 2020 and 2021. Heavily influenced by drill music, a sound that’s taken over the street scenes in NYC, London, and Chicago, “Love 66” is a raw and gritty anthem that bridges rap and Latin culture, emphasizing the importance of staying true to oneself and remaining grounded even after achieving fame and fortune. Named after the Puerto Rican superstar’s favorite hookah flavor, the song finds the two artists mixing braggadocious boasts with heartfelt assertions that they’ll never forget their past. Duetting atop dark synths and sliding 808s, Farruko and CJ prove to be adept sparring partners, the NYC rapper complementing Farruko’s booming baritone with English and Spanish bars.