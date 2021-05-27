Cancel
Soccer

Rob Edwards reveals support of Gareth Southgate after taking Forest Green job

newschain
newschain
 11 days ago
Rob Edwards is the new Forest Green boss (PA Archive)

Rob Edwards has revealed Gareth Southgate’s invaluable support after taking the Forest Green job.

The 38-year-old has moved to the New Lawn having been England Under-16 manager.

Former Wales international Edwards had worked with the Young Lions since leaving Wolves in 2019 and knows he can count on Southgate.

He told the PA news agency: “He called me yesterday to wish me all the best and offer me any support going forward which shows the measure of the man. He’s a class act.

“Whenever he speaks, everyone listens. He has an aura about him, he is a really good human being and wants to support everyone.

“When he talks you listen because of what he’s done not only as a player but what he is doing now. He has done a phenomenal job, the way he united the players from all of the clubs and united the nation.

“He has a really difficult job but he is a manager someone like me can learn an awful lot from.”

Edwards worked with Emile Smith Rowe, Tariq Lamptey and Japhet Tanganga while at the FA and believes it has given him an excellent platform.

“I was lucky to work with some brilliant players, I will learn from them. You see what that level looks like, how they train and prepare,” said Edwards who was also Telford manager in 2017.

“They have had some breakthrough years in the Premier League and have done fantastically well, I take absolutely no credit for them doing well – I was with them for a few camps and was lucky to work with them.”

Forest Green lost 5-4 on aggregate to Newport in the Sky Bet League Two play-offs having finished sixth after sacking Mark Cooper in March.

Edwards is joined by Richie Kyle – who had been working with Canada Women after being with him with England – as assistant head coach and believes they have the foundations for success.

He said: “They’ve had a really good season and when you’ve just missed out you want to try to improve and move on again. We’re going to work with the players and not just improve them on the pitch but as people as well.”

