While the rest of Texas is being asked to conserve power to avoid more rolling blackouts, El Paso is sitting pretty with El Paso Electric. In case you haven't been outside in the past week or so, it's really flipping out. Like, stupid hot. We're seeing videos of people cooking eggs, cookies, and more on the hot asphalt or cars outside. The weather has been consistently hitting 100 degrees or more every day and it's only going to get hotter.