Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

LaLiga president Javier Tebas leads call to review Champions League changes

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KV2rz_0aDRIzkS00
League and club representatives believe Champions League reforms approved in April could yet be altered (PA Archive)

Leagues and clubs are preparing to push back on UEFA’s Champions League reforms in the wake of the European Super League’s collapse.

Controversial changes to the continent’s premier club competition from 2024 – including increasing group stage matches from six to 10 and awarding two qualification places based on historic performance – were approved by UEFA last month but were completely overshadowed by the launch of the Super League.

The changes were viewed as compromise measures which would favour the continent’s biggest clubs and ward off the threat of a Super League – something they clearly failed to achieve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K65tm_0aDRIzkS00
Manchester City fans hold up an anti-Super League banner at last month's Carabao Cup final (PA Wire)

Following on from the Super League’s swift collapse, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has now called for a “rebalancing” in how European football is governed, towards the leagues, the wider group of clubs and supporters, rather than a system which is dominated by the small group of elite teams.

Javier Tebas, LaLiga’s president and the host of Thursday’s Club Advisory Platform (CAP) of the European Leagues umbrella group, believes the breakaway competition’s demise has changed the nature of the discussions.

“I think with this collapse, and the shock, I am sure that everyone – UEFA and the leagues – is now more open to defending our own ecosystem,” he said.

“I’m totally convinced there will be agreements within UEFA because of the dangers of this Super League ideology that still exists.”

Tebas described the historic co-efficient places as a “short cut” to success, and said jumping from six matches to 10 under a new ‘Swiss model’ format was very risky.

  • Increase in size of group stage from 32 to 36 clubs.
  • Each team to play 10 matches on a seeded basis under the so-called 'Swiss model'.
  • Two places to be awarded based on historic co-efficient - how those teams have previously performed in European competition.

“What is really striking for us and what really worries the leagues is that if they go to 10 matches, this cannibalises the value of the broadcasting rights nationally for each of the different leagues,” he said.

“The best thing would be eight matches. For me it would be better (to be) six, but we could agree to eight. If we try eight matches and we see that it doesn’t cannibalise the national markets, then maybe we could go up (to 10 matches).”

Anthony Blackburne, European Leagues’ business development and knowledge centre manager, said the UEFA formats were not yet set in stone and that negotiations would continue until the end of the year.

“UEFA has mentioned that potential adjustment to the format that was approved on April 19 could still be made if necessary,” he said.

“Obviously there is a lot to be debated and discussed over the coming months.”

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish, who also spoke at the CAP, said there was still a great deal of competitive imbalance in European football which needed to be addressed by UEFA and its president Aleksander Ceferin, who sent a pre-recorded video address to the meeting calling for unity and stressing the importance of the “smallest stones” in football’s pyramid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=205KgC_0aDRIzkS00
Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish believes UEFA must go further in backing measures which bring better balance to the European game (PA Wire)

“It’s constitutional change at UEFA (that is required),” Parish said.

“We really need to use this gift that we’ve really been given of this terrible idea of a Super League to effect change.

“We must realise that although we’ve won one battle (the Super League) I really don’t believe that yet we have won the war.

“Mr Ceferin said some nice words but we need to see a fundamental change in governance, and a representation of the whole of the game and not a select group of clubs that he happens to be very close to.”

Parish, who disagreed with the idea of clubs “leapfrogging” into the Champions League based on past performance, also seized on a suggestion by Serie A chief executive Luigi Di Siervo calling for the introduction of salary controls in top-level European football.

“I certainly agree with Luigi around salary caps, because I think we all want the same thing – we want to keep the dream alive,” he said.

He congratulated Villarreal on their Europa League final success against Manchester United, adding: “We need Villarreals, and we need Manchester Uniteds, we have to have both of those people and they have to start the season with equal risk and equal potential.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ycfY_0aDRIzkS00
Steve Parish hailed the success of Villarreal in winning the Europa League (PA Wire)

Jonas Baer-Hoffmann, the general secretary of world players’ union FIFPRO, did not agree that a salary cap would bring about more even competition.

“I think there’s very flawed thinking around salary caps being the solution to this problem,” he said.

“There are of course all kinds of legal problems (with a cap), but the real point is what would be the impact on competitiveness?

“If you skipped the idea of a hard cap, which is legally quite impossible, you’re talking about a percentage cap. But normally speaking, the larger, more dominant clubs already have a lower share of wages to revenue than the ones who are trying to compete with them.

“So it would actually harm competitiveness. And I would like to ask, if it was the solution to competitiveness, why would a club like Juventus advocate for it favourably? Certainly not to get their competitors in a better position to win titles.”

newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javier Tebas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Champions League#A Super League#The Super League#Club Advisory Platform#The European Leagues#Swiss#European Leagues#Crystal Palace#Cap#The Champions League#Serie A#Europa League#European Super League#European Competition#Clubs#Juventus Advocate#World Players#Elite Teams#Competitiveness#Unity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Super League
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsAS.com

LaLiga president Javier Tebas signs a multi-million contract with Disney

Disney and the LaLiga president Javier Tebas are expected to announce the new media rights for the Spanish league later this week. With the new deal on the table ESPN will hold the English and Spanish media rights for LaLiga that will begin August 2021 for the upcoming season. This new deal with Disney, which owns ESPN, will exceed 500 million dollars in television rights.
Premier LeagueESPN

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona league Clasicos won't be in U.S. - La Liga president Javier Tebas

La Liga president Javier Tebas has all but ruled out the possibility that the league Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona will ever be staged in North America. Since La Liga signed in 2018 a 15-year agreement with Relevent Sports to promote the sport in North America and expand the competition's brand, it has tried without success to stage a league game in the United States.
Soccerespnpressroom.com

Transcript of Today’s ESPN-LaLiga Media Conference Call

THE MODERATOR (ESPN’s Fernando Palomo): Welcome to ESPN’s headquarters. I’m Fernando Palomo. I’m joined by a stellar panel that will candidly talk to you about the deal that brings LaLiga back to ESPN and to the millions of fútbol fans across the country exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ABC and ESPN+ in both Spanish and English.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

LaLiga president Javier Tebas praises English football for stopping the European Super League, but warns 'it is not dead' and again accuses FIFA president Gianni Infantino of supporting the breakaway project

The president of the Spanish top flight, Javier Tebas, has thanked English football for stopping the European Super League in its tracks, but warned the project is not dead. And Tebas has launched another astonishing attack on FIFA, repeating his claim that its president, Gianni Infantino, met with the Super League plotters ‘in secret’ and lent it support. [See below].
UEFAESPN

European Super League 'isn't dead' - La Liga president Javier Tebas

La Liga president Javier Tebas has warned that the proposed Super League project "isn't dead" and criticised "shipwrecked" founders Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus for "still trying to give us lessons on how football has to modernise." Tebas, a vocal opponent of the project since its attempted launch in April,...
UEFAFrankfort Times

Europa League Champions

2021 — Villarreal (Spain) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Premier Leaguethebannercsi.com

The Champions League Final is English!

Manchester City make the final for the first time and will play against Chelsea, their third ever final. The beloved trophy all the European club’s desire to obtain will fall in the hands of an English club guaranteed. The favorites of the tournament over the past three years, Manchester City, have now finally made it to the final for the first time and are looking to lift the Champions League trophy, which would also be their first time.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Champions League crowds converge on Porto

Forty eight hours before the most crucial game in European football kicks off, thousands of Chelsea and Manchester City fans are converging on the Portuguese city of Porto.The cheapest Ryanair flight from Stansted to Portugal’s second city, flying out on Friday and back on Sunday, is £371 return. The venue for the Champions League final was moved from Istanbul to Porto after the UK placed Turkey on the “red list” – requiring hotel quarantine for returning travellers.In contrast, Portugal is the only major European country on the no-quarantine “green list”.Only one-third of seats in the 50,000-capacity Dragao stadium will...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Premier League: The season in review

Goal and Absa, the Official African Banking Partner of the Premier League, run through the biggest talking points of the season. Imperious under Jurgen Klopp for the previous two seasons, Liverpool followed up Champions League glory in 2019 with Premier League success last term. The coronavirus pandemic overshadowed that triumph,...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Chelsea: Dumped unceremoniously into Champions League

Chelsea was dumped by Aston Villa 2-1 at Villa Park, but salvaged a top-four spot thanks to a come-from-behind win by Spurs of all teams. What can you say about a Chelsea side that does just about everything well (if not almost perfectly well) for maybe 35 minutes and still cannot break through into the twine and only finishes top four due to a huge assist from Spurs?