Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Howard University Names Fine Arts Building After Chadwick Boseman

By Gina Cook
Posted by 
107 JAMZ
107 JAMZ
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The legacy of the late, great Chadwick Boseman will live on forever at Howard University. The beloved writer, director, and actor graduated from Howard U in 2000 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in directing, after which his career skyrocketed with a series of plays and movies. Boseman was even...

107jamz.com
107 JAMZ

107 JAMZ

Lake Charles, LA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
James Brown
Person
Thurgood Marshall
Person
Ma Rainey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Panther#A Bachelor Of Fine Arts#Supreme Court Justice#Black Panther#Baseball Legend#Star#Films#International Fame#Legacy#Movies#History#Colon Cancer#Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesculturalweekly.com

Chadwick Boseman’s Words

When the Oscars producers planned for the last award of the night to go to best actor, they were counting on Chadwick Boseman winning it posthumously for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, but Academy voters gave it to the excellent Anthony Hopkins for The Father. They were hoping for a tearful speech from his widow, like she had given at the Golden Globes two months prior, when the journalists of the Hollywood Foreign Press voted him best actor in a drama. Click here to watch. She said, “But we don’t have his words.” So here are some answers he gave during our numerous interviews.
MoviesNewsTimes

'42' Filmmaker Brian Helgeland Talks Casting Chadwick Boseman in His First Lead Film Role: 'He Arrived Ready'

During an interview with Variety earlier this week celebrating the 20 year anniversary of “A Knight’s Tale,” filmmaker Brian Helgeland also reminisced about casting late actor Chadwick Boseman in his first lead film role in 2013’s “42.” Helgeland has long had an eye for casting — Heath Ledger was on the rise when he gave him the lead in “A Knight’s Tale,” which also featured Paul Bettany in his first Hollywood film (a role Helgeland had to fight for him to get.)
Posted by
OK! Magazine

Chadwick Boseman Posthumously Honored At MTV Awards

The late Chadwick Boseman was honored posthumously at the MTV Awards this weekend. The awards took place on Sunday, May 16, from the Palladium in Los Angeles, Calif., and was hosted by Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones. Boseman was awarded Best Performance in a Movie for his role in...
CelebritiesMTV

Chadwick Boseman's 'Everlasting Impact' Lives On At MTV Movie & TV Awards

Chadwick Boseman might not have landed an Oscar this year, but the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards are giving him the posthumous honor he deserves. The Black Panther star, who died last August at just 43 years old after a long but private battle with cancer, won Best Performance in a Movie on Sunday (May 16) for his role in Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. In the film adaptation of the beloved August Wilson play, Boseman plays Levee Green, an overconfident musician who plots to leave Ma Rainey's band and score his own record deal. The scene-stealing performance was also Boseman's final film role.
CelebritiesDesign Taxi

Chadwick Boseman NFT Gets Wholly Redesigned Due To Backlash

Nominees from this year’s Academy Awards were handed copies of a digital artwork featuring Chadwick Boseman’s head, in honor of the late actor. This sparked an outcry, and audiences argued that it was an attempt to “capitalize on a tragedy” amid the NFT craze. Boseman also ended up losing out to Anthony Hopkins in the Best Actor category, which made the homage even more unfavorable.
Violent CrimesTODAY.com

Michael B. Jordan on new movie ‘Without Remorse,’ Chadwick Boseman friendship

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Michael B. Jordan talks to Willie Geist about shooting his latest action movie, “Without Remorse,” where he does his own stunts. He also discussed 2018 blockbuster “Black Panther,” which he starred in alongside longtime friend Chadwick Boseman. As Jordan’s spotlight in Hollywood grows, there is one title his friends aren’t going to let him live down anytime soon: People’s Sexiest Man Alive.
MoviesGeekTyrant

BLACK PANTHER 2 Actor Martin Freeman Says Director Ryan Coogler's Pitch for His Character Was "Very Odd"

Fans have been anticipating the sequel to Black Panther ever since it hit screens in 2018. But since the sudden passing of star Chadwick Boseman, we’ve all wondered what direction the sequel would take, or if there would even be one. Now we know that director Ryan Coogler is coming back to further the story, and all we know so far is that the sequel will be titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Black Panther 2’ Star Says Movie’s Storyline Is “Very Odd”

When Marvel movie star Chadwick Boseman unexpectedly passed away in 2020 following a secret battle with colon cancer, Marvel fans and his fellow cast members alike were shocked. The seemingly full-of-life actor was best known as T’Challa/Black Panther in the standalone film Black Panther (2018) and the Marvel Studios Avengers franchise.
MoviesMovieWeb

Tenoch Huerta Rumored to Play Namor the Sub-Mariner in Black Panther 2

Tenoch Huerta (Narcos: Mexico) has reportedly boarded the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for Disney and Marvel Studios. At this time, there isn't much known about the story of the upcoming superhero sequel, other than that it will bring back several main stars from the original movie alongside writer-director Ryan Coogler. On Monday, a new report via The Illuminerdi purports that Huerta has been cast as Namor the Sub-Mariner. This follows previous reports that Huerta was in talks to play an unnamed antagonist in the movie.
MoviesTVOvermind

The Official Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever Synopsis is Here

Replacing Chadwick Boseman isn’t even a consideration, and it’s fair to say that fans of the MCU and Black Panther are in agreement on this, even if there are some that feel that T’Challa could be recast or brought back with CGI. That would be an insult to a lot of fans though since Boseman was picked for the role before there was a movie. Letita Wright could very well be seen as the next Black Panther since Shuri has been gaining in popularity since her appearance in the first movie and it feels only natural that the sister of T’Challa would be the one to take up the mantle since it’s been seen to happen in the comics, and the fans are pulling for it in a big way to start with. In fact it was assumed that Shuri would be taking over for the second movie before Chadwick’s passing, but the progression of the story was obviously bound to change a bit as things moved along. What is known is that Ryan Coogler will be focusing heavily upon Wakanda as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is set to release in July of 2022, and will be bringing back a few of the same characters that were seen in the first movie. It’s been mentioned that Killmonger won’t be seen again, which is probably for the best since it allows death to be at least a semi-permanent thing in the MCU, at least until the multiverse is opened in the upcoming Doctor Strange movie. But bringing Erik Killmonger back does feel as though it would have been a horrible idea since even in the comics the ability to bring people back tends to stretch the limits of credibility, as even imagination can only go so far before breaking the rules becomes a bit tiring for the audience.
MoviesMovieWeb

Black Panther 2 Betting Odds Have Shuri as the Odds-On Favorite to Replace T'Challa

Odds are Letitia Wright will become our new Black Panther. As every Marvel fan knows, original Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman died last fall following a years-long battle with cancer. Production is still moving forward on the sequel, which has officially been titled as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, though it's unclear how Boseman's T'Challa will be written out of the story. All we know is the role won't be recast, nor will Boseman be digitally added to the sequel with CGI.
Celebritiessportsspectrum.com

SS PODCAST: Actor Lucas Black on living out his faith while in Hollywood, starring in Jackie Robinson film

Lucas Black is a film and television actor who has starred in multiple movies, including “42” (the Jackie Robinson film), “Sling Blade” and “Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift,” among many others. He is most-known for his role as Christopher LaSalle on CBS’s “NCIS: New Orleans,” where he appeared from 2014-2019. He will make a cameo in the upcoming film “Fast and Furious 9,” releasing June 25.
CelebritiesPosted by
107 JAMZ

DMX, Wifisfuneral, UnoTheActivist and More – New Projects This Week

Once again it's on. A new week brings a new slew of releases in hip-hop including a posthumous project from a rap vet and various releases from fresh names. The legacy continues. The late DMX's Exodus album arrives less than two months after his tragic passing at the age of 50. The posthumous project has 13 songs featuring Jay-Z, Nas, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, The LOX, Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Alicia Keys, Usher and more. X's longtime friend and frequent collaborator, Swizz Beatz, executive produced the LP. "[DMX] lived his life dedicated to his family and music," Swizz said in a statement about the new album. "Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure. This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally.”