Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Team GB Chef de Mission not giving up hope of men’s Olympic football team

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pnybx_0aDRIsZN00
Ryan Giggs featured for the Great Britain men's football team in 2012 (PA Archive)

Team GB Chef de Mission Mark England says he has not given up hope of fielding a men’s football team at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The Great Britain women’s squad for the upcoming Tokyo Games was announced on Thursday but a men’s team has not featured since their run to the quarter-finals at London 2012.

Fears of dangerous precedents and opposition from some of the home unions has scuppered plans to re-form but England believes the success of the women’s squad could spark officials to revisit the possibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c9vOd_0aDRIsZN00
London Olympic Games – Day 7 (PA Archive)

England said: “I would absolutely love to take a men’s football team to the Olympic games.

“I think the experiences that the women have had through the home country FAs hopefully will be that positive step and impetus for an open dialogue on men’s teams in the future.”

While the future of the women’s team is more secure it will still require negotiations with the respective unions in order to seal participation for Paris and beyond.

England added: “Obviously the strength now that we can see in women’s football (means) we’d be very disappointed if, in France in Paris in 2024 and on to Los Angeles in 2028, we weren’t fielding competitive teams across all sports but in particular competitive teams in football as well.

“We’ve only concentrated on this particular cycle, and then as soon as this one is over, we’ll be getting across the negotiated table to ensure that all of the good work that’s been done for this particular cycle, we can replicate in 2024 and 2028 as well.

newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#Team Gb#Olympics#Home Team#France#Great Britain#Competitive Teams#Men#Success#Women#For Paris#Love#Participation#London#Fas#Country#Tokyo#Los Angeles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Olympic Games
News Break
World
News Break
Soccer
Country
U.K.
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
newschain

England urge fans to support players taking the knee

England have issued a plea for fans to support players taking the knee ahead of Sunday’s friendly against Romania in Middlesbrough. Loud booing greeted the anti-racism gesture ahead of Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Austria at the Riverside Stadium before being drowned out by the applause of other supporters. The Three...
Worldnewsatw.com

Tokyo 2020: Watch five great goals from Team GB's football stars

Before Tokyo 2020, watch five great goals from Great Britain’s football stars including Chelsea’s Fran Kirby and Manchester City’s Caroline Weir. Amazon Devices. Find some of the best Amazon Devices and Accessories, electrical devices and gadget available on Amazon. Great products, great prices, delivered to your door.
Worldnewsatw.com

Sophie Ingle: Wales captain ‘honoured’ by Team GB call-up

Wales captain Sophie Ingle says she is “honoured” to be selected by Team GB for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics. The 29-year-old, who can play in midfield and defence, will be the first female Wales international footballer to go to an Olympics. Ingle won the Women’s Super League, the League Cup...
Worldhot96.com

Olympics-IOC now in ‘delivery mode’ for Tokyo Games, says Team GB head

LONDON (Reuters) – Olympic organisers are fully focused on delivering the Tokyo Games and there is no internal debate on whether they will happen, Team GB Chef de Mission Mark England said on Monday. England sits on an IOC National Olympic Committee working group that met virtually on Wednesday, Thursday...
WorldBBC

Tokyo Olympics: Max Whitlock to lead GB men's gymnastics team

Double Olympic champion Max Whitlock will lead Great Britain's four-man artistic gymnastics team at this summer's Games in Tokyo. The 28-year-old, who won double gold in Rio in 2016, will be competing in his third Olympics. He is joined by world parallel bars champion Joe Fraser, British all-around champion James...
FIFABBC

Paul Put named as the new coach of Congo's men's football team

The Congo Football Federation (Fecofoot) have appointed Belgian Paul Put as the new coach of the men's national football team. He has been handed a two-year contract ahead of September's start of the African group phase of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. Put, who served a three-year ban for...
Soccer90min.com

Man City players dominate early leak of Team GB Olympic squad

Players named in the Great Britain football squad for this summer’s Olympic Games in Japan have been notified of their inclusion, as have the handful of players on a standby list. Team GB is run by the FA and will be led by interim England coach Hege Riise, but players...
Soccermancity.com

Houghton’s pride for Team GB’s City centre

Eleven of the 18-player team in Tokyo will be made up of members of Gareth Taylor’s FA Cup-winning side – more than 60% of the line-up – with ten Lionesses plus Scotland international Caroline Weir. Houghton, who starred in the London 2012 Olympics – the only previous occasion in which...
WorldHampstead & Highgate Express

Hampstead star to be sole Team GB fencer at Tokyo Olympics

Hampstead ace Marcus Mepstead has been selected as Team GB's sole fencer for this summer's Olympic Games after enduring a bumpy, adversity-filled ride since Rio. British Fencing lost its funding in 2017 to leave Mepstead – part of the foil team who finished sixth in Brazil – and the sport at a crossroads.
Worldthehockeypaper.co.uk

No surprises in Belgium’s EuroHockey men’s team

Shane McLeod, the Kiwi coach of world No 1 outfit Belgium, has unveiled his Red Lions men’s squad which unsurprisingly exudes an air of familiarity. Since winning the 2018 men’s World Cup, Belgium have played 27 and lost four in the FIH Pro League in amidst winning the EuroHockey title on home soil two year’s ago.
World90min.com

18-player Team GB squad confirmed for Tokyo Olympics

Manchester City players dominate the Great Britain women’s Olympic squad named by interim England coach Hege Riise, with more than half of those named in the selection from the sky blues. All but three of the 18-strong group are English, with Chelsea’s Sophie Ingle called up from the Wales squad...