Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Irish start-up Wayflyer raises $76m in funding

By Jenny Darmody
Silicon Republic
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe financing platform will use the new funding to support marketing, product development and international expansion. Wayflyer, a revenue-based financing and growth platform for e-commerce companies, has raised $76m in Series A funding in a round led by Left Lane Capital. Other participants in the funding round included partners of...

www.siliconrepublic.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Start Up#Dublin#Marketing Analytics#Irish#Left Lane Capital#Dst Global#Qed Investors#Adobe Commerce#Middlegame Ventures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Place
Sydney
News Break
Marketing
Related
Businessthepaypers.com

Accenture invests in Imburse

Consulting group Accenture has announced investing in Imburse, a Switzerland-based fintech company that offers a cloud-based platform for international payment transactions. Imburse uses API interfaces to link legacy systems to the global payment system through one connection. According to an Accenture representative, the payment systems of many companies are reaching their limits due to new customer needs, and that Imburse’s cloud platform should provide a remedy.
Businessthepaypers.com

Tinkoff to select startups to integrate into its ecosystem

Tinkoff has launched a new programme to assist startups and technology projects, according to an official press release. As part of the programme, Tinkoff Group will become a strategic investor or partner to companies that show stable growth and have the potential to be integrated into Tinkoff’s services, product lines, or its wider ecosystem. Companies of any size are eligible for the programme and its primary selection criteria is the startup or its initiatives’ potential to help the Group reach any of its objectives:
Businessaithority.com

Electra Vehicles, Inc. Closes $3.6 Million Seed Funding Round led by LIFTT S.p.A and BlackBerry Limited

Electra Expands AI Battery Pack Software Technology Initiatives & Opens Office in Italy. Electra Vehicles, Inc. closed an oversubscribed Seed Round of $3.6 Million led by the Italian investment group LIFTT S.p.A. and BlackBerry Limited. Other investors include Club degli Investitori, Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, Hyperplane Venture Capital, Prithvi Ventures, Launchpad Venture Group, TiE Boston Angels, and successful Angel investors. These strategic, industry-leading investment groups join the funding round and affirm their support of Electra’s flagship product, EVE-Ai 360 Adaptive Controls, a revolutionary, AI-based software that optimizes the performance of battery systems on any vehicle in the eMobility space.
Restaurantsaithority.com

Restaurant Tech Innovator, ResQ, Announces $9 Million in Funding

Company grows by 750% during the pandemic while helping 3,000+ restaurants with revenue recovery through ResQ’s platform. ResQ, the restaurant repair and maintenance marketplace platform, announced a $7.5 (USD) in seed funding from top-tier investors bringing the total capital raised to $9M. This investment is being used to propel growth and help the fast-growing restaurant tech disruptor optimize back-of-house operations for restaurants with a focus on driving down operational costs.
EconomyTechCrunch

Golden Ventures raises $100M fourth fund and $20M opportunities fund

I spoke to Golden Ventures Founder and Managing Partner Matt Golden, and General Partner Ameet Shah about its plans for this fund, and about the Canadian startup and investment landscape in general. “Over time, we’re certainly seeing more and more interest in institutional LPs, more and more interest in the...
NFLsgbonline.com

Connected Coaching Start-Up Raises $2.2 Million

Asensei, a connected coaching start-up based in San Francisco, has closed a $2.2 million Series Seed funding round. The current round brings total funding raised by Asensei to $5.1 million. The round was led by existing investor KB Partners and new investors Northwestern University, Alex Alimanestianu (former CEO Town Sports...
Business104.1 WIKY

Self-driving truck tech firm Embark to go public via $5.2 billion SPAC deal

(Reuters) -Embark Trucks Inc, a self-driving truck technology developer backed by private equity firm Tiger Global Management, will merge with a blank-check firm in a deal valuing the equity of the combined company at about $5.2 billion. The deal with Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II will get Embark Trucks about...
New York City, NYTimes Union

H/L Ventures Announces Closing of its CityRock Venture Capital Fund

Focused on High Growth, Positive Impact, and Diverse Founding Teams. H/L Ventures (https://h-l.vc/), a pioneer in the venture studio and impact investing world, today announced the closing of its Series A fund CityRock Venture Partners, LP (“CityRock”). CityRock, like all H/L Ventures investment funds, is focused on investing in companies at the nexus of growth, impact, and diversity. Closed to new investment, CityRock launches with a six-company portfolio, all of which are founded and led by underrepresented entrepreneurs.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Morgan Stanley Launches Next Level Fund In Partnership With Hearst, Microsoft And Walmart To Invest In Diverse Start-Ups

Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) and the Multicultural Strategy Group today announced it has launched Morgan Stanley Next Level Fund, L.P. ("Next Level" or the "Fund"). The Fund, part of MSIM's Private Credit & Equity platform, will invest in primarily early-stage technology and technology-enabled companies with women or diverse members as part of the founding team from target sectors including technology, consumer/retail, financial technology, healthcare and media & entertainment. Investors in the strategy include the key inaugural corporate partners: Hearst, Microsoft and Walmart. This new strategy will build upon the expertise of the Morgan Stanley Multicultural Innovation Lab, Morgan Stanley's in-house start-up accelerator, and HearstLab, which provides cash investment and services to early-stage, women-led startups. The team anticipates partnering with additional corporate organizations that share similar strategic interests.
Businessaithority.com

TheLoops Secures $8.75 Million in Seed Funding to Reinvent Support Operations for Modern SaaS Businesses

Investment Led by Dell Technologies Capital Positions Company to Meet Significant Demand for Agile, Intelligent Support Operations. TheLoops, an intelligent support operations platform, announced it has closed $8.5 million in a seed funding round led by Dell Technologies Capital, with participation from Tidal Ventures and Westwave Capital. The company will use the funds to scale its research and development and go-to-market operations to accelerate adoption of its Intelligent support operations platform.
New York City, NYAlleyWatch

The AlleyWatch Startup Daily Funding Report: 6/23/2021

The latest venture capital, seed, pre-seed, and angel deals for NYC startups for 6/23/2021 featuring funding details for Moth+Flame, VERO Leasing, and much more. This page will be updated throughout the day to reflect any new fundings. Moth+Flame, the VR training platform, has raised $2.5M in Seed funding from investors...
Businesspapernewsnetwork.com

Vercel raises $102M Series C for its front-end development platform – TechCrunch

Vercel, the company behind the popular open-source Next.js React framework, today announced that it has raised a $102 million Series C funding round led by Bedrock Capital. Existing investors Accel, CRV,. Geodesic Capital, Greenoaks Capital and GV also participated in this round, together with new investors 8VC, Flex Capital, GGV,...
Denver, COvillagerpublishing.com

Denver South panel unlocks the secrets of how start-ups are funded

Eric Byington, Denver South’s director of entrepreneurship, opened its June 3 program by sharing his vision of Project Nexus, Denver South’s navigator for entrepreneurs, partners, and investors in the startup space: “A thriving and connected ecosystem that supports the formation of local startup companies and attracts top talents and entrepreneurs from around the world.”
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Amazon Eyes Investing In Autonomous Truck Firm Plus

Amazon has put in an order for 1,000 autonomous driving systems from Plus, a self-driving tech startup, Bloomberg reported. The eCommerce giant also got the rights to buy as much as a 20 percent stake, Plus revealed in a regulatory filing, per Bloomberg. Amazon will now have the right to buy shares of Plus for around 46 cents per share, which comes out to 20 percent as a stake based on Plus’ shares outstanding prior to its merger with Hennessy Capital Investment Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).
Businessstartupnchill.com

Sportswear startup Quanliang Quansu raises USD 100 million to become the next Shein

Joyce Zhang Xiaopei, former co-founder and CTO of auto-trading platform Chehaoduo, recently secured USD 100 million in fresh financing for her new sportswear and clothing startup, Quanliang Quansu (“Full Volume, Full Speed”), from investors including Sequoia Capital, IDG Capital, and Today Capital. After stepping down from Chehaoduo in May 2020, Zhang founded Quanliang Quansu just two months later, announcing a…
Businessbusinessandleadership.com

Irish Mobile Marketing Company Raises €10m In Investor Backing

Unilever Ventures is one of the backers of the company, which was set up less than two years ago to develop mobile phone marketing systems. Other investors include Belgian firm Verlinvest, Vision Private Equity, and Enterprise Ireland. With headquarters in Dublin, Brandtone has operations in five countries and is run...
Businesselearningindustry.com

Learning Pool Agrees To A Strategic Investment From Marlin Equity Partners

Learning Pool And Marlin Equity Partners Reach Strategic Investment Agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, Marlin will also acquire the shareholding of Carlyle Cardinal Ireland. Learning Pool’s integrated suite of digital learning products and services has enabled more than 1,100 companies to migrate their training initiatives to modern cloud...
MarketsVentureBeat

Business software marketplace G2 raises $157M

Business software intelligence marketplace G2 (formerly known as G2 Crowd) has raised $157 million in a series D round of funding. Founded out of Chicago in 2012, G2 is probably better known as a “Yelp for business software,” a public-facing portal to garner insights, feedback, and reviews spanning thousands of popular applications. This includes the ability to compare and contrast similar software before reaching a buying decision.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

CommerceIQ Lands $60M To Expand eCommerce Management Platform

ECommerce management platform CommerceIQ has raised $60 million in a Series C round to fund its international expansion as well as product research and development, the platform announced in a Tuesday (June 22) press release. The California-based company will especially focus on expanding its branch in India, based in Bangalore,...