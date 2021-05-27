Cancel
Strong Earnings Roll On With Nvidia, Best Buy, Jobless Claims Hit New COVID Low

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt sounds like a broken record, but the good earnings continue. This time, it’s Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Best Buy (NYSE:BBY). Both companies’ results surpassed analysts’ average expectations, and BBY appeared to get some traction in pre-market trading. NVDA shares struggled a bit ahead of the open and only made slight gains despite a new sales record, but that could be, in part, because they rallied pretty heavily into earnings.

