Lake Murray beach to open in June
Dominion Energy will reopen a Lake Murray recreation area to visitors next month on a limited capacity. Located on the Lexington side immediately south of the Lake Murray Dam, Park Site 1 has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic began impacting South Carolina last year. Following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dominion Energy will allow a limited number of visitors beginning June 7 and continuing until Labor Day. Capacity at the park will be limited to 100 vehicles at a time.www.lexingtonchronicle.com