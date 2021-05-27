Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, SC

Lake Murray beach to open in June

Lexington County Chronicle
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDominion Energy will reopen a Lake Murray recreation area to visitors next month on a limited capacity. Located on the Lexington side immediately south of the Lake Murray Dam, Park Site 1 has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic began impacting South Carolina last year. Following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dominion Energy will allow a limited number of visitors beginning June 7 and continuing until Labor Day. Capacity at the park will be limited to 100 vehicles at a time.

www.lexingtonchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, SC
Lifestyle
County
Lexington County, SC
Lexington County, SC
Government
Lexington, SC
Cars
City
Lexington, SC
Lexington, SC
Government
City
Irmo, SC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Disease Control#Cdc#Power Generation#Parking Fees#Traffic#Seasonal Fees#Labor Day#Normal Operating Hours#Vehicles#Updated Guidance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Lexington, SCLexington County Chronicle

Lexington 2 shares special delivery

Lexington 2 had a special delivery for community partner House of Raeford. Lexington 2 Superintendent Dr. Nicolas Wade, Chief Academic Officer Dixon Brooks and PowerSchool Coordinator Casey Hallman delivered a banner from the SC Waterfowl Association recently to House of Raeford’s West Columbia office, thanking the company and its charitable arm, FLOCK, for a $10,000 donation that provided Camp Leopold Plus programming to the school district through the SC Waterfowl Association.
West Columbia, SCWLTX.com

Lexington Medical Center: Hand Pain

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Please check out Dr. Andrea Gale, a hand surgeon with Southeastern Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine, a Lexington Medical Center physician practice located in Northeast Columbia. She discusses how she treats some painful and debilitating conditions of the hand.
Boiling Springs, SCswlexledger.com

Fire destroys poultry house Friday afternoon between Boiling Springs, Gilbert, and Round Hill

Boiling Springs, SC (05/15/2021 Paul Kirby) – A poultry house caught fire and was destroyed by fire just after 12:30 p.m. on Friday. Callers placed the fire in the 2300 block of Calks Ferry Road near the intersection of the dirt portion of Boiling Springs Road. This is close to Boiling Springs United Methodist Church. Lexington County firefighters from across central and western Lexington County rushed to the fire to assist in stopping the blaze from extending to other nearby houses and eventually, putting the fire out.
Lexington, SCWIS-TV

Motorcycle collision shuts down outbound lanes of Sunset BVLD

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A collision involving a motorcycle has the outbound lanes of Sunset Boulevard/US-378 at Palmetto Park Boulevard closed, officials with the Lexington Police Department say. Traffic is being detoured around the scene through a business parking lot. Officials say Sunset Boulevard will likely be closed for several...
Public Healthlive5news.com

Televised SC town hall to focus on COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will host a live town hall event later this week. DHEC will partner with SCETV to air “A Shot of Hope: COVID-19 Vaccine Community Town Hall” Thursday at 7 p.m. This televised conversation is an opportunity for...
Lexington, SCswlexledger.com

One person injured in Lexington structure fire Sunday morning

Lexington, SC (5/16/2013 Paul Kirby) – One person was burned in a Lexington house fire Sunday morning. The fire happened shortly before 7:00 a.m. in the 400 block of Plantation Drive which is in a subdivision behind the Publix Supermarket off Old Cherokee Road in the town. Lexington police officers...
Lexington County, SCLexington County Chronicle

County going back to work

Lexington has lowest jobless claims of top 6 counties. Lexington County had 136 initial unemployment claims last week. That compares with Greenville County with 299 claims, Spartanburg County 292. Richland County 251, Horry County 158 and Charleston County 158. Gov. Henry McMaster has told state officials to end all federal...
Lexington, SCColumbia Star

STORAGE AUCTIONS

LIEN SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 120 Northpoint Drive Lexington, SC 29072, 6/1/21 at 10:30 AM. Michael Gary: clothes, what nots; Robert Brogdon: furniture The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.co m. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
West Columbia, SCWIS-TV

Lexington Medical Center offering COVID-19 vaccines for ages 12 and up

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Medical Center is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals ages 12 and up. Earlier this week, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine received approval to be administered to children ages 12 to 15. The vaccine is available at the hospital’s vaccination clinic at Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia.