With summer rapidly approaching and June right around the corner, Pokemon GO trainers should be prepared for one thing - the arrival of Summer Deerling. Deerling is a Normal- and Grass-type Pokemon that debuted in Pokemon GO in October 2020. It comes in four seasonal forms - spring, summer, autumn, and winter. In Pokemon GO, which follows a real-world seasonal system, each form of Deerling can be caught in the corresponding season in your area. This means that with the arrival of June, Summer Deerling will be available to players in the Northern Hemisphere for the first time.