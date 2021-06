NEW YORK — A big milestone in New York's battle against the coronavirus is very close at hand. Governor Cuomo announced Monday that 68.6% of adults in the state have currently received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The governor said when that number reached 70%, all reopening guidance, both commercial and social, will be lifted in the state. That means no more capacity restrictions, social distancing, cleaning and disinfecting protocols, health screenings and contact tracing will be necessary.