California Aeronautical University to Award One Hundred $10,000 Scholarships
When it comes to working through the highs and lows of funding an aviation-centered education, every dollar helps. This week, California Aeronautical University (CAU), the Bakersfield, California-based private, post-secondary school announced some serious scholarship money for students who apply to its Bachelor of Science in Aeronautics degree program. A CAU news release said, “CAU is proud to announce the ‘Reaching New Heights Scholarship’ which will award 100 $10,000 scholarships.” Applicants must apply by June 1, 2021.www.flyingmag.com