Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bakersfield, CA

California Aeronautical University to Award One Hundred $10,000 Scholarships

By Rob Mark
Flying Magazine
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to working through the highs and lows of funding an aviation-centered education, every dollar helps. This week, California Aeronautical University (CAU), the Bakersfield, California-based private, post-secondary school announced some serious scholarship money for students who apply to its Bachelor of Science in Aeronautics degree program. A CAU news release said, “CAU is proud to announce the ‘Reaching New Heights Scholarship’ which will award 100 $10,000 scholarships.” Applicants must apply by June 1, 2021.

www.flyingmag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Oxnard, CA
State
Arizona State
State
California State
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Education
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Post Secondary School#Graduate Students#Education Program#Science Center#High School Students#Science Inc#Cau#Graduate Services#Aeronautics Program#Eligible Students#Flight Center Locations#Professional Pilots#Applicants#Cumulative Gpa#Regional Airlines#Careers#Partnerships
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Science
Related
California StateSan Francisco Weekly

Top Nursing Program in California: Stanbridge University

Stanbridge University has been recognized as one of the top nursing programs in California. The university ranked number five in the 2021 Best Colleges for Nursing list in Niche.com’s annual rankings of over 200 institutions in the state. The top nursing program distinction is awarded to universities after rigorous analysis...
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

BC nursing students, Hindu Temple of Kern County to hold vaccine clinics

In collaboration with the Hindu Temple of Kern County, Bakersfield College’s nursing students will hold two pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the coming months. According to a news release from BC, the Moderna vaccine will be available to those who register. The clinics will take place at the temple, located at 6700 Valleyview Dr., on the following days:
California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
California StateModesto Bee

California State Universities ‘won’t return’ to normal next year, chancellor says

California State Universities will offer more in-person classes in the fall but it still won’t be like a traditional college before the pandemic. “I think fall will certainly be a transitional semester for us,” Chancellor Joseph I. Castro told The Bee’s Education Lab. “I anticipate more in-person instruction and yet we won’t return to how it was prior to the pandemic.”
California Statedesertnews.com

McCarthy Announces East Kern and Antelope Valley Recipients of 23rd Congressional District of California Merit Awards

McCarthy Announces East Kern and Antelope Valley Recipients of 23rd Congressional District of California Merit Awards. Today, Congressman Kevin McCarthy announced East Kern and Antelope Valley students and teachers who are this year’s recipients of the 23rd Congressional District of California Merit Award and Inspirational High School Educator Award. McCarthy...
California StateTaft Midway Driller

New COVID-19 cases plummet in California

California reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 10,600 new cases. That's down 19.7% from the previous week's tally of 13,200 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. California ranked 50th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Bakersfield, CABakersfield Californian

Tourism update: Bakersfield hotel market appears to be rebounding

Bakersfield’s hotel market appears to be rebounding to pre-pandemic levels, based upon a recent analysis by Visit Bakersfield. For the seven-week period beginning the first week of March, local hotel occupancy is back to where it was during the same period in 2019. In addition, room rates and hotel revenue are pacing ahead of that same 2019 period. This is good news not only for hotels, but also for the local economy and local governments.
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
Bakersfield, CABakersfield Californian

Two Bakersfield students win state-level National History Day competitions

Bakersfield will continue its long tradition of sending students to the national level of the National History Day competition. Two students, Anjana Chandrasekhar and Alexander Fan, were announced as winners in their categories at last weekend's California National History Day competition. This year's theme was "Communication in History: The Key to Understanding."
California StatePosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

California’s Latino population bears brunt of overall COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 has highlighted and exacerbated health disparities across various demographic groups. In California, the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the Latino population, which makes up over half of the state’s cases since the beginning of the pandemic, despite making only 39 percent of the state’s population. This trend has been reported in the Bay Area too, including in Napa, Sonoma and San Francisco counties.
Bakersfield, CAPosted by
Bakersfield Today

Work remotely in Bakersfield — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Insurance Sales: Work from Home / Flexible / Mortgage Protection; 2. Work From Home Sales Rep Full-Time or Part-Time; 3. Remote Sales- No Cold Calls, Work From Home 100K+ First Year; 4. Sales Agent - Work From Home; 5. Regional Sales Manager; 6. Sales Representative - Remote; 7. Inbound Sales Representatives - Remote; 8. REMOTE Life Insurance Agent - $2k+Weekly/Flexible (LICENSE REQUIRED); 9. Insurance Sales Agent Remote - 8; 10. Sales Representative - Lead - Work from Home or Office;
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

Six tips to compete in Kern County’s competitive homebuying market

If you’re hoping to buy a home this summer, you’re in good company. Homebuyers in Kern County face the most competitive U.S. housing market in decades, with low mortgage rates, low inventory and strong demand heating bidding wars. The past year has fueled a stronger desire for homeownership — in Bakersfield, the housing market has surpassed the pricing level it hit before the economic crash of 2008.
Maricopa, CAPosted by
Maricopa Digest

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Maricopa

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Maricopa: 1. Outside Sales Representative ($20k Commissions); 2. IT Service Management Lead​; 3. Post Anastesia Care Unit (PACU) Travel Nurse RN - $53.69/Hour $2147/Weekly; 4. PROGRAM SUPERVISOR (Mental/Behavior Health) KERN ACTION/BAKERSFIELD; 5. Administrative Secretary - Career Technical Education/Office of Instruction (COF); 6. Permit Technician; 7. Diesel Mechanic; 8. Local Class A CDL Driver; 9. Help Desk Specialist; 10. Travel Nurse - RN - PACU - Post Anesthesia Care Unit - $2147.4 / Week;
California Stateksro.com

California Will Keep Mask Guidelines in Place for Another Month

California will not be changing mask rules just yet. The CDC relaxed recommendations last week, saying fully vaccinated people could lose the mask in most indoor and outdoor settings. California health officials said Monday the state will leave the current guidelines in place until June 15th. Dr. Mark Ghaly says the next four weeks will give the state and residents a chance to prepare for the change. He added today’s announcement does not mean that he disagrees with CDC guidelines. June 15th is also the date California has targeted for a full reopening and for getting rid of the color-coded tier system.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Following feds’ lead, California to relax mask mandate June 15

Gym goers wear masks at the Fit Republic at Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue in July 2020. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz. Today, the California Department of Health and Human Services announced fully vaccinated individuals can leave the mask at home as of June 15. The state’s decision comes after...
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...